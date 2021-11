Bertie Auld, one of Celtic’s European Cup heroes, has died at the age of 83.The midfielder scored 85 goals in 283 appearances over two spells for Celtic, the most famous game of which was the 1967 European Cup final win against Inter Milan in LisbonA club statement read: “Everyone at Celtic Football Club is devastated to hear of the passing of Lisbon Lion, Bertie Auld, who has died at the age of 83, and the thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with Bertie’s family at this extremely sad time.“Bertie was a legend of the club for his...

