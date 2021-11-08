CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Eddie Paid Off Half Of His Bet With Bobby & Cooked Him Dinner

By Morgan Huelsman
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NrYQJ_0cq7Jx1z00

A few weeks ago, Bobby Bones and Eddie made a bet over a Rolling Stones concert.

Eddie was convinced that he went to a Rolling Stones concert years ago with Bones. However, Bones didn't have any memories from the concert and claimed he didn't go. They decided to place a bet on the whole thing so whoever was wrong would have to cook dinner for the other person and be cuddled in the studio by a professional cuddler. After some social media digging, Mike D found out that Eddie did go to a Rolling Stones concert years ago, but it wasn't with Bones, it was actually with Justin the Suit.

So Eddie had to fulfill his end of the bet since he lost. Part of the bet was fulfilled this past weekend, Eddie and his wife went over to Bobby and Caitlin's house where Eddie cooked them all up some fajitas . TBD when Eddie fulfills the second half of the bet and gets cuddled in the studio.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike D
Person
Bobby Bones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolling Stones#Producereddie#Justin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Heath Freeman death: NCIS actor dies aged 41

NCIS actor Heath Freeman has passed away aged 41.No cause of death has yet been determined but news of the actor’s passing was confirmed by Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson on social media.She posted a picture of the two of them along with a heartbreak emoji and the caption: “I’ll love you forever @heathmonster RIP.”Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler also paid tribute to Freeman on Instagram: “Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef and a solid friend.”Shane West, star of Gotham, A Walk to Remember and Nikita...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Ditches Travis Scott, 'Secretly' Jets Out Of Houston In Middle Of Night To Reunite With 'Crisis Mode' Momager Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner is done playing Travis Scott's supportive girlfriend. The pregnant 24-year-old ditched her baby daddy, reportedly leaving the rapper's $14 million Houston mansion where they've been holed up together since the Astroworld tragedy one week ago. Article continues below advertisement. According to The Sun, Kylie left in secret and...
HOUSTON, TX
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy