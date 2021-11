The Seahawks are still in last place in their division going into their bye week. The path forward doesn’t seem to be getting any easier, either. Even though Arizona finally lost a game and is going through injury problems, the Rams appear to be just as tough and they also scored a huge upgrade at the trade deadline. Given the sorry state of the conference wild-card race, Seattle should have a legitimate chance to make a playoff push. However, defending its NFC West crown is already a lost cause.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO