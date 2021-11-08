CT Forecast

After a weekend of storms that brought tornadoes to parts of Connecticut, the state is starting off the week with the chance of rain and possibly some snowflakes for some areas, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy rain and gusty winds hit the state and region throughout the weekend,...
Tornadoes, even small ones like those that hit Connecticut this weekend, are difficult to predict, but experts believe that as human-induced climate change continues, the conditions that tornadoes need will become more common. “There isn't a clear answer on whether there will be more frequent tornadoes,” said Anji Seth, a...
Channel 3 WFSB’s Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest on Monday announced he will retire at the end of the year, after more than four decades forecasting weather in Connecticut. DePrest made the announcement during the channel’s 5 p.m. show. He plans to retire on New Year’s Eve. “It has been a...
Comments / 0