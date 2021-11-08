CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freetown, IN

Deaths from Sierra Leone tanker blast rise to 115

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 7 days ago

FREETOWN (Reuters) – The death toll from a fuel tanker explosion in Sierra...

mymixfm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BBC

Sierra Leone explosion: Scores dead after Freetown oil tanker collision

At least 91 people have died after a massive explosion when a fuel tanker collided with a lorry in Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown. Fuel spilled before igniting and the resulting inferno engulfed bystanders and vehicles at a busy junction. Footage broadcast by local media outlets showed badly charred bodies in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sierra Leone tanker explosion: Survivors try to rebuild lives

In the wake of the fuel tanker explosion that killed 115 people in Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown, survivors and their families are left wondering how to rebuild their lives, as BBC West Africa correspondent Mayeni Jones reports. In the mid-afternoon heat, health workers in protective clothing nail Sierra Leonean flags...
UNITED NATIONS
mymixfm.com

Two drowned, dozens feared missing after boat sinks in eastern Congo

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) – At least two people drowned and dozens could be missing after a passenger boat sank on Lake Kivu in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday, the transport minister and a local civil society representative said. The motor boat hit a rock and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Freetown, IN
People

Missing Georgia Elementary Teacher Found Dead in Mexico: She 'Made a Beautiful Impact in This World'

A missing Georgia elementary school teacher was found dead this week in Mexico, where she was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 30, multiple outlets report. Alexandra Morales, 24, taught first grade at Benefield Elementary School in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and the school's principal alerted parents in a Tuesday email (obtained by WGCL, WXIA and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution) that Morales didn't return as expected from a trip to Guadalajara, Mexico.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Sierra Leone#Health Ministry
deseret.com

Why Latter-day Saint missionaries and the U.S. embassy are evacuating Ethiopia

Four days after the government declared a state of emergency, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has temporarily moved 60 of its missionaries out of the country. Those missionaries and the mission’s leaders, President Robert J. Dudfield and Sister Darice B. Dudfield of Australia, are now in Kenya, church spokesman Sam Penrod said in a statement issued Saturday morning.
WORLD
WREG

Ecuador prison battle kills at least 68 inmates

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A prolonged gun battle between rival gangs inside Ecuador’s largest prison killed at least 68 inmates and wounded 25 on Saturday, while authorities said it took most of the day to regain control at the Litoral Penitentiary, which recently saw the country’s worst prison bloodbath. The killing erupted before dawn at […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Al Jazeera TV chief in Sudan held, six killed in protests

Sudanese security forces have arrested the bureau chief of Qatari-based Al Jazeera TV, the network said Sunday, a day after the latest crackdown on anti-coup protesters left at least six dead. "Security forces raided the house of Al-Musalami al-Kabbashi, the Al Jazeera bureau chief in Sudan, and detained him," the network said on Twitter without elaborating.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mymixfm.com

Togo says repelled possible militant attack near Burkina Faso border

LOME (Reuters) – Togolese security forces repulsed an attack this week by unidentified armed men who had crossed its northern border with Burkina Faso, the government said on Friday, the first possible spillover of Islamist militant violence into Togo. It said the attackers targeted a security outpost in Kpendjal prefecture...
AFRICA
mymixfm.com

Germany to offer free COVID-19 tests from Saturday

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany will reintroduce free COVID-19 tests from Saturday, the country’s acting health minister Jens Spahn said on Friday. Doctors will also get higher reimbursements for COVID-19 vaccinations from Tuesday, Spahn told journalists at a news conference. (Reporting by Miranda Murray, Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Zuzanna Szymanska)
PUBLIC HEALTH
mymixfm.com

Tigrayan forces say “will hunt down” foreign nationals aiding Ethiopia in war

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Rebellious Tigrayan forces fighting the Ethiopian government for the past year said on Friday they “will hunt down” foreign nationals whom they accuse of acting as mercenaries for the government on the battlefield. Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) spokesperson Getatchew Reda spoke to Reuters by satellite phone.
POLITICS
mymixfm.com

Philippines to require vaccination for employees working on-site

MANILA (Reuters) – People coming to work in offices in the Philippines will have to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested frequently, the president’s office said on Friday, as the country battles one of Asia’s worst outbreaks. A little over a quarter of the Philippines’ 110 million population has...
HEALTH SERVICES
AFP

US journalist released from Myanmar prison 'cared a lot about truth': colleague

An American journalist dramatically released from a Myanmar prison and deported Monday on the eve of a sedition and terrorism trial is humble, positive and inspired by George Orwell's writings against authoritarianism, his colleague told AFP. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government in February and launched a bloody crackdown that has killed more than 1,200 people, according to a local monitoring group, and also ensnared the media. The junta's war on dissent has seen Myanmar overtake Saudi Arabia and North Korea in jailing journalists -- since February only China has imprisoned more, according to Reporters Without Borders. Danny Fenster, who had been working for local outlet Frontier Myanmar for around a year, was arrested in May as he tried to leave the country to see his family.
FOREIGN POLICY
mymixfm.com

In eastern Poland, a fire station opens its doors for migrants

MICHALOWO, Poland (Reuters) – As migrants on the Polish-Belarus border face cold and hunger, people in the eastern Polish town of Michalowo have decided to help, setting up a centre in a fire station where migrants can come for warmth, food and drink. So far, out of the masses trying...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy