Texas Tech Makes In-State Hire Over Hogs' Briles

Red Raiders go with Baylor assistant as coaching carousel gets new rider.

Texas Tech has found its next head coach in football for the 2022 season.

According to multiple reports, the Red Raiders have a preliminary agreement in place to hire Baylor associate head coach Joey McGuire as their new coach.

The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal was the first to announce the decision early Monday morning.

McGuire is expected to leave immediately for the new job, per CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd and will be introduced as head coach later this week.

One name that was highly considered to be in the running was Arkansas' Kendal Briles.

Briles, the son of former Baylor coach and Texas Tech alum Art, has ties to both Texas high school and colleges during his tenure at both Baylor and Houston.

Briles, 38, a native a Abilene, has served as the Razorbacks' offensive coordinator for the past two seasons under the direction of Sam Pittman.



This season, the Hogs rank fifth in total offense (457.2 yards per game), first in rushing (243.8 yards per game) and fifth in scoring (32.6 points per game).

McGuire will take over for Matt Wells , who was fired last month after going 5-3, but failing to win monumental games while blowing big leads late against conference opponents.

In two seasons, Wells went 13-17 in 30 games, including 7-16 in the Big 12. No Tech coach has posted a winning record in the Big 12 since Mike Leach in 2009

Currently, offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie is serving as the interim head coach.

McGuire has spent the past five seasons at Baylor, initially hired by Matt Rhule in 2017 while serving as a recruiter for the program. Prior to his time at the collegiate ranks. McGuire is best known for his time at Cedar Hill High School just outside of Dallas.

McGuire led the Longhorns to three Texas state championships, 12 consecutive playoff appearances and a 141-42 record. He was inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor in 2020.

During the initial press conference, Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt stated that the person hired to program should have deep roots and relationships in Texas high school football.

Prior to his time a Cedar Hill, McGuire spent two seasons (1995 & 1996) at his alma mater Crowley High School.

“We’re looking for a winner, somebody that can come in here and get us over the hump,” Hocutt said last month. “We need somebody with that determination and knowledge and ability to get this program to that next level."

Other names that were expected to be considered were SMU's Sonny Dykes, UTSA's Jeff Traylor, Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and others.

Currently, Baylor remains a top 15 program at 7-2 in the Coaches poll, the AP Poll and the College Football Playoff rankings. The Bears will face No. 8 Oklahoma at home Saturday at an 11 a.m. kickoff.