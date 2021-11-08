Off-Duty Suffolk County Police Officer Vincent Pelliccio Killed In Crash

SELDEN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An off-duty Suffolk County police officer was killed in a crash early Monday morning in Selden.

Police said Officer Vincent Pelliccio was driving a 2021 Jeep on Nicolls Road near West Road when he crashed into the median around 12:40 a.m.

The 30-year-old from Port Jefferson Station was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Pelliccio joined the force in December 2014.

Anyone who may have information about the crash is asked to call Suffolk County Police at 631-854-8652 .