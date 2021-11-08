CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Let’s Celebrate Together on the Xbox 20th Anniversary

By Xbox Wire
GIZORAMA
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us on November 15 for the Xbox Anniversary Celebration. We are excited to mark this milestone with you as we celebrate some of our favorite moments from the past 20 years of Xbox. It’s been fun to reminiscence on all the memories we’ve shared with the Xbox community over the...

gizorama.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Xbox and Adidas unveil 'console-inspired sneaker' for 20th anniversary

Xbox fans can sport their love of the console with a new pair of kicks created in collaboration with Adidas. Called the Xbox 360 Forum Mid, the $160 sneakers are launching in celebration of Xbox's 20th anniversary. They're the first Xbox-themed sneakers available for purchase, according to the companies. "Drawing...
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Awards Season Is Here with the ID@Xbox Critically Acclaimed Sale

The year is coming to a close and folks are digging through their rolodex of best games and compiling their ultimate suggestion guides. Holiday shoppers are combing through review sites looking to get their loved ones the best gaming has to offer. Well, we couldn’t wait for the holidays here at the [email protected] team and decided to put together a list of amazing award-winning games and put them on sale for up to 75% off now through November 15. We have GOTY winners, Metacritic Must Plays and the one with the goose that everyone memes. Here’s a sample of just some of the great games we have on sale during the [email protected] Critically Acclaimed Sale on the Xbox Store.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Vod#Xbox Com#Xbox Channel#German#French#Br Portuguese#Chinese#Castilian#Spanish#Italian#Korean#Polish#Russian#Czech#Danish#Dutch#Finnish#Greek#Hungarian
GIZORAMA

Step Through the Mirror in Star Trek Online: Reflections

Step into the mirror, Captains — you may never be the same. The Terran Emperor is up to something so dastardly, that Admiral Leeta from the Mirror Universe has come to you for help. Can you save both realities from tyranny? Or will you fall to the darkness on the looking glass’s other side? Reflections stars the returning Chase Masterson, playing Leeta, the role she originated on “Deep Space Nine.” Mirror Leeta has been a thorn in the side of the Federation for years — can those differences be put aside? Can you even trust her?
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Live Death to the Fullest with the Necroids Species Pack for Stellaris Console Edition

Hey everyone, Daniel Moregård, here, Game Director on Stellaris: Console Edition Spooky season is upon us, and with the turning of the leaves also comes the latest expansion for Stellaris: Console Edition. Introducing the Necroids Species Pack, the latest and final addition to Stellaris: Console Edition’s fourth expansion pass. This deadly serious expansion summons more portraits, civics, ship sets and other cosmetics from beyond the grave, and it’s available now on the Xbox Store for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Master Chief TV Show Actor Teases News For Xbox's 20th Anniversary On Monday

Pablo Schreiber, who plays Master Chief in the upcoming Halo TV show, has teased that "something very exciting" is going to happen on Monday, November 15. Halo's transmedia boss, Kiki Wolfkill, replied to the tweet, saying, "crazy talk." The suggestion here is that Microsoft will finally show or further discuss the long-awaited Halo TV show on Monday as part of Xbox 20th anniversary festivities. Nothing is confirmed yet, however.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
vg247.com

Xbox 20th Anniversary: How Xbox made me the most important person in games media to ever exist

It's quite shocking to see the undeniable fact that the Xbox turns 20 years old today. 20 years is a very long time. I was just 19 when the original Xbox launched in North America, and now I'm teetering on the edge of 40 and wondering where all that time went. It doesn't feel real. The excitement around the launch, Halo, Project Gotham Racing… I can still feel it.
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Xbox Celebrates 20 Years of Gaming with Extra Life Livestream on Giving Tuesday, November 30

Xbox will host a 24-hour gaming livestream on Giving Tuesday, November 30, celebrating Xbox’s 20th Anniversary and will raise funds through Extra Life, a program of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. In commemoration of Xbox’s key milestone, we are playing through 20 years of games featuring nostalgic favorites, as well as new and exciting titles. The streaming event kicks off at 10am PST (Pacific Standard Time) and will include popular Xbox personalities, celebrities, unforgettable gameplay, and epic prizes. During the stream, the Xbox community can donate via Tiltify link. Continuing the fun from our past Extra Life stream in 2019, we invite fans to tune into XboxOn – Twitch and enjoy the wacky and unpredictable shenanigans that we’ve all come to expect from this 24-hour stream!
ADVOCACY
Collider

Microsoft Unveils 20th Anniversary Xbox Controller and Headset

A game-changing gaming console is celebrating a huge birthday today, and what better way to celebrate than brand new accessories designed just for the occasion? Microsoft’s Xbox gaming console is celebrating its 20th birthday on November 15th, and the software giant is releasing a string of translucent accessories just in time for the anniversary.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Xbox marks 20th anniversary with six-part documentary ‘Power On: The Story of Xbox’

Xbox is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a new documentary series set to chart the origins of Microsoft’s once-ridiculed console project. Called Power On: The Story of Xbox, the series was announced during the Xbox Anniversary Celebration livestream. The show will be a six-episode special event that will speak with key figures involved in developing the original console.
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Celebrate 20 years of Xbox with over 70 new Backward Compatible Games

In celebration of Xbox’s 20th anniversary, we’ve added 70+ Xbox 360 and Original Xbox games to the backward compatibility library today on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. These games benefit from the power of Xbox Series X|S: All games support Auto HDR and many will receive a resolution...
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Halo Infinite multiplayer launches early on the Xbox 20th Anniversary

Halo Infinite's multiplayer has officially launched early and is now available to all Xbox and PC players. The multiplayer features Arena, Big Team Battle, and $10 Battle Passes that reward players with cosmetic items like new armor pieces and coatings that change the color and texture of their gear. Halo...
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Every Xbox backward compatible game revealed at the 20th Anniversary show

At Xbox's 20th anniversary celebration, Microsoft unveiled a mountain of highly requested backward-compatible classics, alongside a slew of further enhancements via FPS Boost and beyond. Included in the list are fan-favorite franchises like Remedy's legendary Max Payne titles, the classic horror FPS F.E.A.R., Rockstar's violent stealth slasher Manhunt, legendary FPS...
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Xbox 20th Anniversary livestream: How to watch and a rumored Halo surprise

Today is a big day for the Xbox brand because today marks 20 years since the launch of the original Xbox. Microsoft launched the first Xbox console on November 15th, 2001, with Halo: Combat Evolved as its most notable launch title. In celebration of this anniversary, Microsoft is hosting a special livestream later today, and rumors that cropped up over the weekend suggest there may be more to this stream than Microsoft is letting on.
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

It’s the Singing Monsters Like You’ve Never Seen Them

Get ready to swing, fling, and spring, your way to victory in My Singing Monsters Playground! Whether you’re a longtime fan or someone new to the Monster World, there’s never been a better time to explore all that the world of My Singing Monsters has to offer. Grab your friends and family and get ready to compete for some monstrous bragging rights.
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Thunderful World 2021 – New Games Coming to Xbox from Thunderful!

Play the Gunk December 16th on Xbox and Windows Store with Game Pass. Hey Xbox fans, not long to go now! We are so excited to finally be able to tell you that The Gunk is launching on December 16th for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows Store, day and date on Game Pass. Coming from the creators of the SteamWorld franchise, The Gunk is a new IP exclusively designed for the Xbox platform. Partnering with Xbox has given is the opportunity to leverage all the amazing features of their ecosystem.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy