Monday, November 8th, 2021, Good Morning!

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed his hard-fought $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law Monday before a bipartisan, celebratory crowd on the White House lawn, declaring that the new infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life “change for the better” for the American people.
Closing arguments were given in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. The 18-year-old could be facing life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge of first-degree intentional homicide. Nancy Chen has more.
Steve Bannon, former President Trump's chief strategist, turned himself in to authorities after being indicted for contempt for refusing to cooperate with an investigation into the January 6 Capitol insurrection. Nikole Killion has the latest.
A Connecticut judge found Infowars host Alex Jones liable by default Monday in a defamation lawsuit brought by parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting over the conspiracy theorist’s claims that the massacre was a hoax. The ruling by the judge, who cited Jones’ refusal to...
Washington — Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont, the longest-serving active member of the Senate, will not seek reelection in 2022, he announced Monday. Leahy, 81, was first elected to the Senate in 1974 and will retire after serving more than 46 years. He is currently the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in the presidential line of succession, and heads the Appropriations Committee, the third panel Leahy has chaired across his career in the upper chamber.
(CNN) — The 9-year-old boy who was injured at the Astroworld Festival died Sunday, according to family attorney Ben Crump. The death toll from the chaotic concert now stands at 10. Funeral services for some of the victims began over the weekend as dozens of lawsuits have been filed over the tragedy.
AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Six teenagers were shot in a drive-by shooting in a park near a high school in suburban Denver Monday, but all were expected to survive, police said. The victims, who range in age from 14 to 18, are all students at Aurora Central High School, Aurora police chief Vanessa Wilson said.
A defense lawyer for one of three White men charged in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery asked the judge Monday to bar Rev. Jesse Jackson from the courtroom over concerns he could sway the jury. "He is, Your Honor, we all know, an icon in the civil rights movement, not...
