Where your work meets your life. See more from Ascend here. When I was a kid, I thought the word of grown-ups was the word of god. This was especially true when it came to my parents. I was anxious and paranoid, with a mild case of OCD, always running to my mom thinking I was sick, always bugging my dad about how to deal with social things. Growing up in a small town, where there were few reflections of queer people like me, I was suspicious of myself, untrusting and afraid.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO