Congress & Courts

Wisconsin Senate Scheduled To Vote On Political Maps

Cover picture for the articleThe Wisconsin Senate is scheduled to vote on new legislative and congressional district maps today (November 8th). The Assembly vote...

Daily Telegram

Wisconsin Assembly passes Republican-drawn political maps

Republicans in the Wisconsin Assembly passed their versions of new political maps Thursday, Nov. 11, setting the stage for vetoes by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and moving the state’s redistricting fight to the courts. The debate also revealed sharp differences among Democrats, many of whom joined Republicans in rejecting maps...
POLITICS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin redistricting maps headed for potential courts decision

MADISON, Wis. - The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature on Thursday, Nov. 11 gave final approval to the GOP's redistricting plans, after the maps proposed by a nonpartisan commission were lambasted by several Democrats. Gov. Tony Evers, who promoted the maps drawn up by the People's Maps Commission, has promised to veto...
WISCONSIN STATE
KDWN

Nevada Schedules Special Session To Redraw Political Maps

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers will meet on Friday to begin redrawing congressional and state legislative districts based on population shifts and growth. On Thursday, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the special session. Decisions from Nevada’s Democratic-controlled Legislature, particularly over the lines defining two battleground congressional districts, will be closely observed as both parties vie for control of Congress. Legislative leaders have released a baseline proposal that would peel off parts of the state’s bluest district and add Democratic voters to two southern Nevada battlegrounds to give both more comfortable Democratic majorities.
NEVADA STATE
La Crosse Tribune

WisEye Morning Minute: Senate Floor Vote on Redistricting Maps

On Monday, as reported by WisPolitics.com, the state Senate voted 21-12 along party lines to sign off on GOP-authored maps that would likely strengthen Republican majorities in both houses of the Legislature over the coming decade. The maps next head to the Assembly, which is expected to take them up Thursday. Gov. Tony Evers has vowed to veto the plans, and it's expected the courts will ultimately put new lines in place for the 2022 election. The chamber also approved a new congressional map on a similar 21-12 vote with all Republicans in favor and all Dems opposed. Dems proposed two maps during the debate, and both would be better for them politically when considering past results in statewide races. This segment features Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley (D-Mason) proposing an amendment to the legislative redistricting bill with Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) opposing it saying that the Dems are "embarrassed" by the People's Maps.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Urban Milwaukee

State Senate Will Vote on GOP Legislative Maps

The Wisconsin Senate will vote Monday on the new political maps drawn by GOP lawmakers that could cement Republican’ majorities in the Legislature for the next decade. The new maps of legislative districts, which passed a state Senate panel on 3-2 party line votes Thursday, would largely lock in a Republican gerrymander that GOP lawmakers drew in 2011, adjusting it as little as possible to reflect the population changes measured by the U.S. Census. They’d also make it easier for Republicans to pick up six out of eight of Wisconsin’s congressional seats, up from the five they hold currently.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kenosha News.com

Georgia state Senate map debate focuses on voting rights

ATLANTA (AP) — Democrats and liberal-leaning groups on Thursday attacked a Republican plan to redraw districts for the Georgia state Senate as violating the federal Voting Rights Act by unnecessarily dividing minority populations. It's a crucial discussion as the state Senate's Republican majority moves toward voting their preferred map out...
GEORGIA STATE
news8000.com

Wisconsin commission unveils new district maps

MADISON (WKBT) — A Wisconsin redistricting commission has unveiled its proposed district maps that Gov. Tony Evers says are nonpartisan and fair. The People’s Maps Commission, which was appointed by Evers and tasked with preparing redistricting maps, shared its planned maps. This is the third and final iteration of maps shared by the commission, which previously released two sets of proposed changes.
WISCONSIN STATE
AOL Corp

Senate to Hold Procedural Vote on Voting Rights Bill

The Senate is set to hold a procedural vote on a major voting rights bill called the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. It passed the House in August. A bipartisan group of Senators said they reached a deal on voting legislation Tuesday. The vote comes just weeks after Senate Republicans blocked another voting rights bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
news-shield.com

Wisconsin’s People’s Map would shift 12 Assembly seats, one senate seat

(The Center Square) – The back-and-forth over Wisconsin’s new political map is ongoing. Gov. Tony Evers’ People’s Map Commission on Tuesday unveiled its maps from State Assembly, State Senate and Wisconsin’s congressional seats. The biggest change would come in the State Assembly, where 12 districts with a current Republican advantage...
WISCONSIN STATE
wglr.com

Maps, districts, and Wisconsin’s political future: A redistricting primer

MADISON, Wis. — When Gov. Tony Evers “People’s Map’s Commission” opened an online portal for Wisconsinites to submit their ideas for the state’s next redistricting plan, Middleton resident Bill Taylor began conceptualizing a plan. Taylor was one of nearly 2,000 that stepped up to the challenge of providing public input,...
WISCONSIN STATE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
seehafernews.com

Legislature Gives Final Approval To Republican Redistricting Maps

The Wisconsin Legislature has given its final approval to Republican redistricting maps. The Assembly voted 60-to-38 along party lines Thursday. Democratic Governor Tony Evers has promised to veto the maps that were approved this week. That means the issue of political district boundaries will be sent to the courts. Democrats...
POLITICS
klif.com

Texas District 10 State Senator Challenges New Political Map

Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – There is another challenge to Texas’ newly approved political maps. State Senator Beverly Powell – a Democrat who represents Texas District 10 – joined about a dozen Tarrant County residents in the lawsuit field in austin. They call the Republican-drawn maps “one of the most extreme racial...
TEXAS STATE
seehafernews.com

Former Justice Investigating Election Gives Lawmakers An Update

The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice investigating the 2020 presidential election has given state lawmakers an update. Michael Gableman said his investigation is expanding and he accused some people of trying to obstruct his efforts. Gableman says the investigation will now include the allegations last month from Racine County Sheriff...
CONGRESS & COURTS
aldailynews.com

New district maps advance in Senate, House

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Legislature’s special session on redistricting continued Monday as lawmakers advanced the four new maps based on new 2020 census data on population changes. The Alabama House approved a new congressional district map and then later its own new House district map, which drew some opposition...
MONTGOMERY, AL
seehafernews.com

Evers Awards $15 Million in Grants to Wisconsin Tourism Organizations

Governor Tony Evers says the state is awarding 15-million dollars in grants to Destination Marketing Organizations across the state. Evers says Wisconsin tourism was one of the hardest-hit industries during the COVID pandemic, “but local folks at DMOs statewide have been innovative, and resilient, and “it’s because of them that this industry is bouncing back and better.”
WISCONSIN STATE

