NEW VIDEO: Man killed, teen injured, bystander grazed when trio open fire on Bronx street

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police released new video from a triple shooting in late October where one man was killed, a teen wounded and a bystander grazed in the leg , according to authorities.

The surveillance footage shows as the three suspects get out of the car and begin firing across the street.

Surveillance image of the car believed was used in the shooting. Photo credit NYPD

The shooting happened in front of 951 Adee Avenue near Colden Avenue in Williamsbridge just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 31.

Two men, ages 22 and 18, were struck while on a motor scooter at the time of the shooting, officials said.

The older victim, later identified as Hednick Wynaar, of the Bronx, was shot in the head, according to police.

Wynaar was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The teen was struck in the leg and taken to an area hospital for treatment, authorities said.

A 69-year-old woman believed to be an innocent bystander was also grazed in the leg during the shooting, the NYPD said.

She was treated at the scene but refused further medical attention.

No arrests had been made, as of Monday morning and an investigation remains ongoing.