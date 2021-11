For the first time this year, sales at the top of the market in Greater Cincinnati were lower than a year ago. The average sale price for the top 10 home sales for the region in October was more than $1.92 million. That’s up slightly from September, when the average was nearly $1.91 million. However, it was down 13.5% from the same month a year ago, when the average was more than $2.2 million.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO