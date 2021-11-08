CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

1 hospitalized after crash with power pole in Fresno County; hundreds lose electricity

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45TaYb_0cq7BOIE00

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that sent one person to the hospital and left hundreds without power in Fresno County.

The crash happened around 6:20 on George Smith Road at Arrowhead Lane in the community of Squaw Valley.

CHP officials say one person was taken to the hospital after a car collided with a power pole and overturned.

The person's condition has not been released.

Officers are working to determine what led up to the collision.

According to PG&E's website, the crash knocked out power to approximately 450 people. It's unclear when the electricity will be restored.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Olympic Valley, CA
Fresno County, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno County, CA
Accidents
County
Fresno County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Pole#Electricity#Accident#Pg E
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
33K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy