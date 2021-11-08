1 hospitalized after crash with power pole in Fresno County; hundreds lose electricity

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that sent one person to the hospital and left hundreds without power in Fresno County.

The crash happened around 6:20 on George Smith Road at Arrowhead Lane in the community of Squaw Valley.

CHP officials say one person was taken to the hospital after a car collided with a power pole and overturned.

The person's condition has not been released.

Officers are working to determine what led up to the collision.

According to PG&E's website, the crash knocked out power to approximately 450 people. It's unclear when the electricity will be restored.