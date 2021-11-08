CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mistake? LaMelo Ball Could Have Been Paired With This Young Star On The Hornets

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
AllPacers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15RitX_0cq7AOKR00

The Charlotte Hornets had the 11th pick in this past year's NBA Draft and selected James Bouknight.

The former UConn star is a 21-year-old shooting guard who has potential be a talented scorer in the NBA.

However, he has only played in four games so far this season and has yet to score his first points in the NBA regular season.

Two picks after the Hornets selected Bouknight, the Indiana Pacers drafted Chris Duarte.

The former Oregon star is off to a sensational start to his rookie season.

In the first 11 games he is averaging 16.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

He's also shooting 42.2% from the three-point range.

At 24-years-old he looks he is already an NBA veteran, and if these stats continue he could easily end up as the Rookie of The Year.

Last season's Rookie of The Year LaMelo Ball looks like an All-Star this season, and the Hornets have a 5-5 record.

Duarte probably would not get the minutes that he has gotten in Indiana in Charlotte, but he still appears as he could have been the perfect player to have next to Ball.

There is nothing wrong with Bouknight, and he may very well turn out to be an NBA star, but through the first nine games it looks like a lot of teams did not realize just how good Duarte already is.

While Ball is young, the Hornets have shown that they are a potential playoff team who can have win-now intentions as opposed to being a rebuilding franchise.

Duarte would have for sure helped them in the short-term much more than most rookies could.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Michael Jordan gets frustrated after Kelly Oubre Jr makes wrong decision in Hornets vs Knicks

It would be safe to say that Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan could have been even more angry with Kelly Oubre Jr after the latter’s decision making could have cost the team a huge loss against New York Knicks. Now to those who are not aware why the owner of the Charlotte Hornets was angry at Oubre, the 25-years-old decided to take matters in his own hand with precious little time remaining to see off the game.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React To LaMelo Ball's Outfit: "Bro Dressed Like A Highlighter"

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets started the season on a dominant note. After going over 20 points down at one point in the game, Ball led a phenomenal comeback. Ball's performance helped the Hornets win a close game against the Indiana Pacers. The final score of the match was 123-122 in favor of the Hornets.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
ClutchPoints

LaMelo Ball’s latest comments won’t make LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Paul George happy

LaMelo Ball had one heck of a season opener for the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night, leading his team to a tough 123-122 win at home. LaMelo finished with a team-high 31 points built on 7-of-9 3-pointers and added nine rebounds, seven assists, and two steals. The crafty playmaker has been anointed as the savior of the Hornets, who have languished at the bottom half of the NBA in recent years.
NBA
NBC Sports

LaMelo has jokes for Dell Curry after Hornets beat Warriors

Dell Curry is always in a tough spot when Steph Curry and the Warriors visit Charlotte to play the Hornets. The elder Curry spent part of his NBA career with the Hornets and currently serves as the team's play-by-play announcer. Of course, when the Warriors come to town, Dell's allegiances are split. That naturally leads to some light-hearted fun like Sunday night when LaMelo Ball joked about asking Dell to buy him dinner after the Hornets snapped the Warriors' seven-game winning streak.
NBA
AllPacers

The Hornets Could Have Drafted Pacers' Chris Duarte

Two picks after the Hornets selected Bouknight, the Indiana Pacers drafted Chris Duarte. The former Oregon star is off to a sensational start to his rookie season. In the first nine games he is averaging 16.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He's also shooting 42.9% from the...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Bouknight
Person
Lamelo Ball
Person
Chris Duarte
Golden State of Mind

Preview: Curry’s Warriors take on LaMelo’s Hornets at Chase Center

The Charlotte Hornets are coming to town to face the Golden State Warriors in Chase Center. There’s three reasons this game will have a little extra edge for Dub Nation; let’s dive into ‘em. 81-1 on the way!. LaMelo Ball vs James Wiseman(‘s potential) There’s a lightweight civil war breaking...
NBA
charlottestar.com

Warriors star Curry squares up against Hornets phenom Ball

The budding rivalry between flashy point guards LaMelo Ball and Stephen Curry continues Wednesday night when the Charlotte Hornets visit the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. Ball, the NBA's reigning Rookie of the Year, and scoring leader Curry went head-to-head just once last season in what for the most...
NBA
chatsports.com

Terry Rozier, LaMelo Ball speak out after huge Hornets win over Warriors

The Charlotte Hornets went from losing four straight on the road to now rattling off three straight wins. This time, they were able to take down arguably the best team in the league, the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors only had one loss coming into Spectrum Center. The Hornets stuck...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#The Charlotte Hornets#Uconn#The Indiana Pacers
CharlotteObserver.com

Charlotte Hornets need LaMelo Ball to master the fourth quarter to end losing streak

These are the ones that sting. They gnaw at any inner peace. And if the Charlotte Hornets aren’t careful, repeat late-game performances like what transpired in Sunday night’s 120-106 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center will severely derail the promise generated by that franchise-best start. Rather than finding the necessary gear and sustaining the execution that had them on the verge of earning their first victory on a grueling five-game road trip, the Hornets’ offense had all the warmth of a November toe dip in the Pacific Ocean.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

LaMelo Ball (hip) probable for Hornets Friday

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is listed as probable to play Friday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Ball is dealing with a right hip contusion, but it seems as though the second-year star will be able to suit up against De'Aaron Fox and Co. Expect him to get his usual helping of minutes at point guard.
NBA
wmleader.com

LaMelo Ball learning to lead as Hornets suffer fourth quarter collapse

A vital part of the process with a young squad is learning how to close out games, particularly on the road. The Charlotte Hornets weren’t able to do so at STAPLES Center, with a brutal 27-4 game closing run for the LA Clippers sinking the Hornets to a disappointing loss.
NBA
San Francisco Chronicle

LaMelo Ball verging on superstardom as Hornets visit Warriors, who passed on him

LaMelo Ball pulled up to his season opener in a highlighter-yellow Lamborghini Urus. If that wasn’t enough, he stepped out of the $200,000-plus car wearing a matching suit. A calf-length overcoat in the same tennis-ball hue made him look like a comic-book character, and he purposely swung it around like a cape.
NBA
sacramentosun.com

LaMelo Ball, Hornets tip off trip to L.A. against Clippers

Winners of three in a row, the Los Angeles Clippers host the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. The game marks the return of LaMelo Ball to his hometown. The second-year pro out of nearby Chino Hills played for the first time in Los Angeles last season, back-to-back games against the Los Angeles Lakersand Clippers, both losses. However, this weekend will be the first time Ball plays in L.A. with fans in attendance.
NBA
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

Comments / 0

Community Policy