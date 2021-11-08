Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page Teams Up with Noah Hawley for Netflix Heist Movie

The Harder They Fall is out on Netflix this weekend and two comic book movie standouts are in the cast. Audiences enjoyed Idris Elba's turn in The Suicide Squad as Bloodsport. The entire Internet gasped when Jonathan Majors stepped out of that elevator in Loki. Now, they're adversaries in the old west. Jeymes Samuel has quite the stylish picture on his hands with The Harder They Fall. It's a who's who list of popular actors of the moment. Netflix is basically the perfect avenue for a movie like this as people will be looking for something to watch at home this weekend with a ton of their faves in it. Western genre pictures have been slightly hard to come by in recent years, so an entry that looks as fresh as this one does will spur some conversation. Comicbook.com's Charlie Ridgely had the chance to speak about Westerns with the director. He just had a love for them from an early age and saw an opportunity.

