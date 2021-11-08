CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page Teams Up with Noah Hawley for Netflix Heist Movie

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissing seeing Bridgerton‘s Regé-Jean Page? You’re not alone, we are too! But the good news is that Netflix has a new heist movie in the works starring Regé-Jean Page. And there’s a pretty amazing team behind the project. Noah Hawley, best know for his work on FX series Fargo...

