You'll Fall for These 5 Barndominiums on the Market Right Now

Cul-da-sac Home with large Fenced in yard, perfect for entertaining your family and friends on the massive deck. In the summer enjoy the swimming pool and cooking out! In addition you can watch the big games in the sunroom or cozy up in the living room in front of the fireplace during those fall autumn afternoons! The open kitchen feel with a large middle island with plenty of storage cabinets for dishes to serve the family and friends when they come over. The Primary bedroom has a walk in closet and plenty of room for Large Dresser. The Home also has a oversized 2 Car garage and Workshop. The Workshop can be a multi-purpose room used as a craft room, Office space or classroom for home schooling. The Shed stays with the home to keep all your toys dry and ready to roll out. The location of the home is close to all Major Hot spots and Highway. Come see for yourself!

LENOIR, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO