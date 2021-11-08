CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SNL Sketch Shows Why It's Important to Know How to Drive Stick

By Joey Capparella
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cast of Saturday Night Live rarely ventures into the realm of car culture, but we always enjoy it when they do. This week's episode, hosted by Kieran Culkin, featured a funny sketch involving a heist of a Lamborghini Diablo that goes wrong because the thief doesn't know how to drive...

