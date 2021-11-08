CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele debuts new song 'Hold On' in Amazon holiday ad

By Marianne Garvey , Marianne Garvey
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Adele debuted a new song, "Hold On," ahead of the release of her album...

Billboard

Adele Holds Atop Global Charts, Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd Debut in Top 10

Billboard's two global charts, which began in September 2020 and recently marked their first year, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by MRC Data. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.
CELEBRITIES
kfrxfm.com

Adele Previews Stunning New Ballad Hold On In Amazon’s Christmas Advertising

Adele is featured in a new holiday ad from Amazon. A Gospel balled titled, “Hold On” is the soundtrack for the ad. It features a student who is sitting in a classroom and finds out a test is coming up, however she still goes out with her friends the night before the big test. As the student returns home her neighbor seems concerned.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Adele shares heartache over divorce from Simon Konecki in new song Hold On

Adele has shared intimate new details about her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki in her new song, Hold On. In a snippet that features in Amazon's poignant Christmas advert, the singer expresses her heartbreak following her split as she sings: "I swear to god I'm such a mess, the harder I try I regress.
MUSIC
Vulture

Mariah Carey Has a New Holiday Song, So Christmas Starts Now

Halloween’s spooky corpse isn’t even cold yet, and already Mariah Carey is doing vocal runs all over it. At midnight, Mrs. Christmas herself released a new original holiday song and music video, called “Fall in Love at Christmas.” And, oh man, this is one you’re going to want to listen to splayed out in front of a roaring fireplace on the bearskin rug that I presume you own. It’s an extremely smooth duet with Khalid, just nonstop harmonizing and that twinkly sound effect that I want to say is … chimes? Is it chimes? And just when the song is shepherding you softly to sleep, choirmaster Kirk Franklin brings the gospel choir in and kicks things up a notch. At this point, Carey’s kids and dog all join the music video, Carey’s breaking out the whistle tone, and Franklin gives a little spoken outro about love and grace. It’s enough to make you set up your Christmas tree early.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

(Listen) Adele Cashes in with Amazon on Holiday Video for New Song, “Hold On,” About Pandemic Anxiety and Shopping

The marketing of Adele’s “30” album took an interesting turn today. She’s licensed a new song, “Hold On,” to Amazon for a commercial video. The video is about pandemic anxiety and shopping. The song may be about that, too. I think the idea is, if you’re anxious about shopping in stores, “Hold On,” you can use Amazon. It’s very spiritual. The “30” album drops next Thursday night.
INTERNET
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Debuts New Song "Give It Up" On OVO Sound Radio

Certified Lover Boy's 21-song tracklist has enough vibes to ride out to for the months to come but there's still a desire for Drake to open up the vault. In the lead-up to the album's release, songs leaked on the Internet regularly which resulted in the release of 2020's Dark Lane Demo Tape. However, Drake's apparently feeling extra generous this weekend and slid through with a little something for his fans on Friday.
MUSIC
New York Post

Adele talks diets and divorce with Oprah, performs new songs on CBS

Oprah is saying “hello” to Adele in a two-hour TV special set to air on CBS this coming Sunday. “Adele One Night Only” will see the 15-time Grammy winner speak candidly with the talk show queen about diets, dating and divorce. The program will also feature the British songstress performing...
CELEBRITIES
97.9 WGRD

Code Orange Debut Pummeling New Song ‘Out for Blood’

Code Orange have just released a video for the new track “Out for Blood.” The cut is a nasty, pounding piece of modern metal that’s tailor made for a wide radio audience. “Out for Blood” was produced by Rob Cavallo (Green Day / Linkin Park). As for the video, which...
MUSIC
NME

Adele previews anthemic new song ‘Hold On’ in clip for CBS special ‘Adele: One Night Only”

Adele has shared a second preview of her new song ‘Hold On’, set to be debuted in her CBS special Adele: One Night Only. Premiering tonight (November 14) ahead of Adele’s long-awaited fourth album ‘30’ next Friday (November 19), the two-hour special will include live performances from the singer – debuting songs from ‘30’ live for the first time – as well as a new sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey “from her rose garden”.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Adele Reveals "Brutally Honest" Message Behind Her New Song "Hold On"

Watch: Why Adele AVOIDED Being Friends With J.Law & Nicole Richie. Grab your tissues—Adele's latest music is going to bring the tears. In a clip from the songstress' upcoming CBS special, One Night with Adele, the 33-year-old singer talks about the "brutally honest" track "Hold On," from her album 30. Oprah suggests that the singer had to be in the "dark dark dark hours," when making the track and the lyrics couldn't reflect it more.
MUSIC
