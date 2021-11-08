CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moose runs loose on South Dakota State football field

By Scripps National
 7 days ago
South Dakota State University may want to consider changing its mascot following an unusual incident over the weekend.

WDAY caught captured the moment that a lone moose ran free across the home field of the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in Brookings on Friday.

Local police and stadium personnel worked together to chase the animal out through the stadium gates that morning.

The lighthearted moment came a day before the annual rivalry clash between South Dakota State and the Bison of North Dakota State University.

Some joked that maybe the touchdown-running moose just couldn’t wait any longer for the big game on Saturday.

