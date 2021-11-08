CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariah Carey drops New Christmas Song and Video

By Charlotte’s Best Mix
 7 days ago

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Fa la la la la, it’s officially Christmas season.

And the queen of Christmas, Ms. Mariah Carey, has dropped a new Christmas song. “Fall in Love at Christmas” featuring Kirk Franklin and Khalid is out, as is the video.

In the festive video, Mariah’s twins made a cameo.

Don’t forget: Mariah is also going to have a Christmas special that airs next month.

What holiday is your favorite and least favorite?

