Mariah Carey drops New Christmas Song and Video
Fa la la la la, it’s officially Christmas season.
And the queen of Christmas, Ms. Mariah Carey, has dropped a new Christmas song. “Fall in Love at Christmas” featuring Kirk Franklin and Khalid is out, as is the video.
In the festive video, Mariah’s twins made a cameo.
Don’t forget: Mariah is also going to have a Christmas special that airs next month.
What holiday is your favorite and least favorite?
