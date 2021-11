Ruben Izgelov is Co-Founder & Managing Partner of We Lend LLC, a tech-enabled private lender serving real estate investors nationwide. Lending as we know it is changing due to the influence of fintech. For startups, small businesses and entrepreneurs, borrowing from banks hasn’t always been the easiest of tasks. Before the rise of platforms that focused on streamlining loans to small businesses — such as Kabbage, OnDeck and Fundbox — obtaining a small business loan from a bank could take several months. And, that’s only if the application process and underwriting went smoothly.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO