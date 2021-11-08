CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deaths from Sierra Leone tanker blast rise to 115

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

FREETOWN (Reuters) – The death toll from a fuel tanker explosion in Sierra...

Sierra Leone explosion: Scores dead after Freetown oil tanker collision

At least 91 people have died after a massive explosion when a fuel tanker collided with a lorry in Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown. Fuel spilled before igniting and the resulting inferno engulfed bystanders and vehicles at a busy junction. Footage broadcast by local media outlets showed badly charred bodies in...
Missing Georgia Elementary Teacher Found Dead in Mexico: She 'Made a Beautiful Impact in This World'

A missing Georgia elementary school teacher was found dead this week in Mexico, where she was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 30, multiple outlets report. Alexandra Morales, 24, taught first grade at Benefield Elementary School in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and the school's principal alerted parents in a Tuesday email (obtained by WGCL, WXIA and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution) that Morales didn't return as expected from a trip to Guadalajara, Mexico.
Why Latter-day Saint missionaries and the U.S. embassy are evacuating Ethiopia

Four days after the government declared a state of emergency, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has temporarily moved 60 of its missionaries out of the country. Those missionaries and the mission’s leaders, President Robert J. Dudfield and Sister Darice B. Dudfield of Australia, are now in Kenya, church spokesman Sam Penrod said in a statement issued Saturday morning.
Ecuador prison battle kills at least 68 inmates

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A prolonged gun battle between rival gangs inside Ecuador’s largest prison killed at least 68 inmates and wounded 25 on Saturday, while authorities said it took most of the day to regain control at the Litoral Penitentiary, which recently saw the country’s worst prison bloodbath. The killing erupted before dawn at […]
Man sentenced after 'WhatsApp drugs' package seized

A man has been sentenced after a parcel containing green ecstasy tablets shaped like the logo of messaging platform WhatsApp were intercepted. The package, from the Netherlands, had 70 tablets that included MDMA and had a street value of about £700. Nottinghamshire Police said it was addressed to Patrick McLoughlin,...
Al Jazeera TV chief in Sudan held, six killed in protests

Sudanese security forces have arrested the bureau chief of Qatari-based Al Jazeera TV, the network said Sunday, a day after the latest crackdown on anti-coup protesters left at least six dead. "Security forces raided the house of Al-Musalami al-Kabbashi, the Al Jazeera bureau chief in Sudan, and detained him," the network said on Twitter without elaborating.
Two policemen killed, six injured in Pakistan attacks near Afghanistan

PESHAWAR/QUETTA (Reuters) – Two policemen were killed and six injured, including a young girl, in attacks in northern Pakistan near Afghanistan on Saturday as local Taliban militants agreed a month’s ceasefire after talks with the government, police said. The policemen were killed by an improvised explosive device near the border...
US journalist released from Myanmar prison 'cared a lot about truth': colleague

An American journalist dramatically released from a Myanmar prison and deported Monday on the eve of a sedition and terrorism trial is humble, positive and inspired by George Orwell's writings against authoritarianism, his colleague told AFP. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government in February and launched a bloody crackdown that has killed more than 1,200 people, according to a local monitoring group, and also ensnared the media. The junta's war on dissent has seen Myanmar overtake Saudi Arabia and North Korea in jailing journalists -- since February only China has imprisoned more, according to Reporters Without Borders. Danny Fenster, who had been working for local outlet Frontier Myanmar for around a year, was arrested in May as he tried to leave the country to see his family.
Five killed in crackdown on Sudan anti-coup protests

Sudanese security forces killed at least five demonstrators Saturday in a crackdown on anti-coup protests, medics said, after the military tightened its grip by forming a new ruling council. The pro-democracy protests come nearly three weeks after top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan ousted the government, detained the civilian leadership and declared a state of emergency. The independent Central Committee for Sudanese Doctors said five protesters were killed in Saturday's rallies, two in Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman and three in east Khartoum. Four were shot dead, while one died from "suffocation by tear gas", the medics said.
French ministers warn Russian counterparts about mercenaries in W. Africa

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s armed forces and foreign ministers told their Russian counterparts on Friday that the deployment of Russian mercenaries to West Africa’s Sahel region would be “unacceptable”, the two ministries said. “The French ministers expressed the unacceptable nature of the deployment of Wagner’s mercenaries in the Sahelo-Saharan strip,”...
Fears for Bangladesh elephants after spate of killings

At least four Asian elephants have been killed in Bangladesh over the past week, officials said Sunday, putting the dwindling population of the endangered creatures at further risk. Twelve elephants have been killed across Bangladesh in the past 18 months.
U.N. climate agreement clinched after late drama over coal

GLASGOW (Reuters) – U.N. climate talks ended Saturday with a deal that for the first time targeted fossil fuels as the key driver of global warming, even as coal-reliant countries lobbed last-minute objections. While the agreement won applause for keeping alive the hope of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees...
