Outside the Box: The No. 1 reason to buy index funds

By Market Watch
 7 days ago

What’s bad for Wall Street is good for investors....

The Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

The ARK funds see a metaverse of possibilities with the company formerly known as Facebook. Cathie Wood adds to Palantir amid the selling. The market sees weakness in Twilio's earnings, but Cathie Wood sees opportunity. Cathie Wood runs one of the most popular tech stock funds, the ARK Innovation Fund...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Prediction: These Will Be 2 of the Strongest Stocks in 2022

Semiconductor powerhouse Cohu is having its most profitable year since 2017, and the stock is primed for growth. GoPro has doubled its subscriber base each year since 2019, and the growth rate is still accelerating. Both of these stocks have strong votes of confidence from Wall Street. As the present...
STOCKS
investing.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When Markets Open: Alibaba, Tyson Foods

Stocks on Wall Street ended higher on Friday, but the benchmark S&P 500 index snapped its five-week winning streak, as mounting inflation fears sapped investor sentiment. Between another batch of high-profile earnings reports from notable companies, like Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT), Macy’s (NYSE:M), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), as well as more important economic data—including the latest U.S. retail sales figures—the week ahead is expected to be an eventful one.
STOCKS
ForexTV.com

BNP Paribas hires bankers to explore sale of U.S. unit, Bank of the West: Reuters

BNP Paribas has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs to potentially sell California-based Bank of the West, Reuters reported on Monday. Citing people familiar with the deal, the news service reported that BNP Paribas seeks to retreat from the American retail banking market in a deal that could value the business at $15 billion. The 147-year old Bank of the West runs 531 branches, mostly in the West and Midwest. BNP acquired the business in 1979 and combined it with its local subsidiary, the French Bank of California (FBC). The Bank of the West ranks as the largest business owned by BNP Paribas outside Europe.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy Airbnb -- and 1 Reason To Sell

Airbnb is a global travel platform. The company is seeing strong growth from a reduction in COVID-19 restrictions. The stock trades at 75 times its trailing free cash flow. Airbnb's (NASDAQ:ABNB) stock is up over 10% in the last month after reporting a fantastic third-quarter earnings report. The travel hosting platform is seeing a strong recovery as we slowly come out of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions around the world, which is providing a tailwind to the business. The company is seeing an increase in demand, higher average daily rates (ADR) for its hosts, and strong margin expansion.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy Sologenic

Sologenic is a platform focused on tokenization, allowing investors to trade stocks, ETFs, and other assets. Sologenic is going to launch its own credit card that allows users to spend cryptocurrency. Sologenic is planning a major airdrop. This will inject liquidity and hype into the discussion around SOLO. The world...
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

VanEck Bitcoin Futures ETF To Launch Tomorrow

VanEck’s bitcoin-linked ETF will be the third to launch in US markets while the SEC refuses to allow a spot offering. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

Companies that generate lots of cash can hold up well in a bad economy. Investments that cross a lot of industries are better diversified than ones that are tightly concentrated. $5,000 can be enough to get you well on the path of a successful long-term investing strategy. As an investor,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More

AbbVie is a Dividend Aristocrat that should be able to grow even with headwinds for top-selling Humira. Easterly Government Properties' dividend is highly dependable thanks to the company's business model. Energy leaders Devon and Enterprise Products Partners each offer especially attractive dividends. Trade-offs can often be a necessary evil in...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Should You Really Be Investing in the Stock Market Right Now?

A market correction is likely coming, but most people should stay invested. There are a few scenarios when it makes sense to temporarily avoid investing. Investing in the stock market always carries risk, but now with a market correction likely, it can feel even riskier. There's a real chance that investors will lose some of their money in the short term, and it leaves some wondering whether they should sell or at least hold off on investing more until things are on the up and up again.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Top Wall Street Analysts See These Stocks as Long-Term Winners

Markets are running to all-time highs even as companies confront inflationary pressures and labor shortages, but investors need to keep a long-term perspective as they choose stocks. Earnings guidance for future quarters give investors and analysts some insight into what's ahead for companies. To that effect, top Wall Street analysts...
STOCKS

