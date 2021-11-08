Outside the Box: The No. 1 reason to buy index funds

Stocks on Wall Street ended higher on Friday, but the benchmark S&P 500 index snapped its five-week winning streak, as mounting inflation fears sapped investor sentiment. Between another batch of high-profile earnings reports from notable companies, like Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT), Macy’s (NYSE:M), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), as well as more important economic data—including the latest U.S. retail sales figures—the week ahead is expected to be an eventful one.
