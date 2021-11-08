CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

WATCH: NYC Marathon runner proposes to girlfriend during race

By Nexstar Media Wire, Aliza Chasan
FOX40
FOX40
 7 days ago

NEW YORK CITY ( WPIX ) — Running 26.2 miles wasn’t enough for one man on Sunday. So during the New York City Marathon , he took a knee and proposed to his girlfriend.

Kristopher Glocksien, 28, popped the question to Wendy Macias, 29, between mile 17 and 18 near 86th Street and First Avenue, family said. They’ve been dating four years and live in Glendale, Arizona.

Video shows the moment Glocksien ran up to Macias, who was holding a sign that said, “Why do all the cute ones run away?!”

After a round of hugs, Glocksien took off a glove, pulled a ring from his pinkie and got down on one knee to propose.

Macias said yes. The pair kissed and hugged, then Glocksien took off to finish the marathon.

