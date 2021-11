Genshin Impact developer miHoYo just made it easier for anybody to access betas for updates, starting with the upcoming version 2.4. Getting into the Genshin Impact 2.4 beta will be more streamlined thanks to a new application system. This gives a wealth of players the chance to try out new content before most of the community, and it gives miHoYo the test, debug, and otherwise fine-tune many features before it becomes available to the public. But how does this new system work? What are the requirements for getting into the 2.4 beta? Which platforms support it? What kind of content can you expect from the 2.4 beta?

