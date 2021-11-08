CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Rogers Communications Says It Will Not Appeal Court Decision Favouring Edward Rogers

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Canadian wireless giant Rogers Communications Inc said it will not appeal the Supreme Court's decision that ruled in favour of the late founder's son, Edward Rogers, to constitute a new...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Decision day for Canada's Rogers Communications boardroom brawl

Nov 5 (Reuters) - A Canadian court is set to pronounce its verdict on which of the dueling boards and chairs of Rogers Communications Inc (RCIb.TO) is legitimate, a dispute that has warped the country's biggest wireless carrier after a feud in the founding family erupted into the open. The...
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Judge in Rogers Boardroom Brawl to Render Decision on Friday

Edward Rogers seeks to validate appointment of allies to board. Clash engulfs main Canada wireless provider ahead of takeover. Canada’s most dramatic corporate showdown in years moved to a Vancouver courtroom Monday as. Edward Rogers. asked a judge to validate his move to stack the board of. Rogers Communications Inc.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Canadian#Rogers Communications Inc#The Supreme Court#Shaw
Shore News Network

Factbox-Key actors in Rogers Communications’ boardroom battle

(Reuters) – Rival factions vying for control of Rogers Communications Inc’s board will face off in the Supreme Court of British Columbia on Monday seeking legitimacy for their respective sides. Here are the key players in the drama https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/edward-rogers-files-petition-canadian-court-validate-new-board-rogers-2021-10-26 that has played out in the open over the past two...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Firms Eye Cost of Covid Tests for Unvaccinated

In today’s column, Reed Smith raised junior lawyers’ pay in the Europe, Middle East, Africa region by close to 20%, says a report from London; law firms are also having trouble retaining legal secretaries and other support staff; a Stoel Rives OSHA practice chair took second place in her recent appearance on game show Jeopardy!
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Inmate Who Was Key to Juvenile Life Debate Is up for Parole

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — In recent years, hundreds of people once destined to spend the rest of their lives in prison after being convicted of crimes as juveniles have gone free after Supreme Court decisions ruling that young people are capable of change and should be given a second chance.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Pittsburgh

‘Bullhorn Lady’ Rachel Powell Considering Plea Deal For Role In Capitol Riot

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON DC (KDKA) — A Mercer County woman, accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 riot in Washington DC, just appeared in federal court for a status hearing. Rachel Powell is now considering taking a plea deal. The Justice Department offered the deal last week and her attorney has asked for 60 additional days to consider the terms. Both sides agreed that an additional 60 days would be very helpful. Powell is known as the “bullhorn lady” and is accused of using a battering ram at the U.S. Capitol during the riot. She also allegedly directed people, telling them where to go once they got inside the Capitol. Earlier this year, Powell was indicted by a grand jury in D.C. on charges of violence on Capitol ground, destruction of government property, obstruction and more. She will be back in court in early January.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
US News and World Report

Former Wilmington Council President Convicted of Misconduct

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The former council president in Delaware’s largest city has been convicted of official misconduct after being accused of using his government position to secure a city grant for himself and a nonprofit he founded. A New Castle County jury convicted former Wilmington council president Theopalis Gregory,...
WILMINGTON, DE
US News and World Report

Biden Nominates NLRB Board Counsel as Mine Safety Chief

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — President Joe Biden's pick to oversee U.S. mine safety is the second straight choice to lead the office from West Virginia. Christopher Williamson was nominated by the president on Friday as assistant secretary for mine, safety and health at the Department of Labor. A native of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
myrgv.com

Feds intend to seize Valley landowner’s property

Although President Joe Biden earlier this year suspended the construction of the border wall so his administration could review the project, this has not stopped the federal government from now attempting to seize property to build border barriers. The federal government on Nov. 10 filed a lawsuit for 39.287 acres...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
US News and World Report

Unions Seek Bargaining Rights for National Guard Members

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Labor unions filed a lawsuit Monday seeking collective bargaining rights for Connecticut National Guard members on active state duty ordered by the governor, saying they should be entitled to organize the same way as civilian state employees. A 1978 federal law makes it a criminal felony...
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy