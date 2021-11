The Black Cats struggled to get going at Hillsborough despite the backing of nearly 4,000 travelling fans and were punished as the Owls coasted to a 3-0 win. The game was one of Sunderland’s fixtures in hand over the side’s above them in the table but now Johnson’s side must go back to the drawing board and turn their attention to cup competitions.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO