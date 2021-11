(Note: Each year as Veterans Day rolls around I want to shout to the world, especially to those who consider it a "nothing" day, that it's a good time to remember those who have served in the military and are serving, some of whom made the supreme sacrifice. Today (Nov. 11) I was happy to see Coborn's in Princeton continue its practice of giving out chicken dinners to those who served or are serving, as well as the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeteon passing out box lunches to veterans, while the largest U.S. flag in captivity flew in their parking lot. While scrolling around for items for Sports Memories on Tuesday of this week I came across a column written 20 years ago this week. I consider it a grim reminder of why we have a day called Veterans Day.)

PRINCETON, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO