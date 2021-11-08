CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Travis announces ‘The Invisible Band’ 20th Anniversary Editions

By Buddy Iahn
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreviously unreleased live recordings are included. Multi-platinum Scottish rock band Travis has shared a collection of previously unreleased tracks from early BBC Sessions and a live performance at Glasgow’s Barrowlands from 2001. This includes live versions of “Flowers In The Window,” “Driftwood,” “All The Young Dudes” and two editions of “Sing”...

The Quietus

Light In The Attic Unveils Plans To Mark Its 20th Anniversary

The milestone will be marked with a year-long slate of special releases, events and more. Seattle-based reissue label and distribution company Light In The Attic has revealed details of a year-long programme of plans to mark its 20th anniversary. The label is set to mark the milestone with a series...
MUSIC
NME

Starsailor set December release for 20th anniversary edition of ‘Love Is Here’

Starsailor have announced a deluxe reissue of their debut album, ‘Love Is Here’, commemorating its recent 20th anniversary. Initially released on October 8, 2001, the new edition of the album will land on December 10, with pre-orders for two-disc CD and vinyl pressings available now. The first disc will comprise the standard 11-song version of ‘Love Is Here’ that fans are well acquainted with, while the second offers a total of 10 bonus tracks including demos, covers and re-recorded tracks.
MUSIC
x1065.com

Gorillaz announces 20th anniversary ﻿﻿debut album reissue & '﻿Song Machine﻿ ﻿Live﻿' concert film

December is gearing up to be a big month for Gorillaz. The cartoon band's self-titled debut album will be reissued as a massive vinyl box set on December 10. The eight-LP collection includes various B-sides and demos -- or, as they're referred to here, G-sides and Demoz -- as well as the 2002 remix album Laika Comes Home and a live recording of a 2001 London concert.
ROCK MUSIC
arcamax.com

Journey announces tour with Billy Idol, Toto

Journey has announced dates for its Freedom Tour 2022. The trek supports its forthcoming new album, also called “Freedom,” and includes two stops in Northern California. These local pop-rock heroes are set to bring their platinum-plus-selling catalog — which includes such hits as “Lights,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” “Don’t Stop Believin'” and many, many more — to Chase Center in San Francisco on March 31 and Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on April 1.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Tomorrow Comes Today: Gorillaz Prep 20th-Anniversary Box Set

Gorillaz will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut with a massive box set, out Dec. 10. The collection contains previously unreleased documents from the Department of Music Correction, which contains 27 pages of memos, faxes, and early Jamie Hewlett drawings that were thought to be destroyed in a fire.
ROCK MUSIC
totalgamingnetwork.com

Let’s Celebrate Together on the Xbox 20th Anniversary

Join us on November 15 for the Xbox Anniversary Celebration. We are excited to mark this milestone with you as we celebrate some of our favorite moments from the past 20 years of Xbox. It’s been fun to reminiscence on all the memories we’ve shared with the Xbox community over the years and are excited about what the next 20 years with has in store as we continue to play.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Xbox 20th Anniversary Broadcast Details - News

Xbox is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Xbox with a broadcast on Monday, November 15 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm GMT on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook. Xbox FanFest is returning on Saturday, November 13 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm GMT. You can sign up at xbox.com/FanFest and opt-in to the event on the FanFest Exclusives page.
VIDEO GAMES
themusicuniverse.com

Dashboard Confessional announces new album

All The Truth That I Can Tell is their first in four years. Dashboard Confessional has set All The Truth That I Can Tell for release on February 25th via Hidden Note Records/AWAL. The project is the band’s first in four years and features the new single, “Here’s To Moving On,” available now digitally.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Placebo announces ‘Never Let Me Go’

Placebo announces news of their long-awaited eighth studio album, Never Let Me Go. Nine years on from the release of their last outing Loud Like Love, the new album is confirmed for release on March 25, 2022 via Rise Records in the US and Canada. Alongside the announcement, the band shares the new track “Surrounded By Spies,” and 2022 UK/IE headline tour dates.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Joe Bonamassa shatters own Billboard record with 25th No 1 album

For the 25th time in his career, 2x Grammy nominee Joe Bonamassa sits atop Billboard’s Blues Album Chart, still holding the record for more No. 1 albums than any other musician on that chart. His highly acclaimed new studio album Time Clocks, issued via his own J&R Adventures, also charted on several other Billboard charts including Independent Albums, Internet Albums, Digital Albums and Rock Album charts. Another huge accolade is debuting at No. 7 on the Top Current Album Sales chart, in the company of Ed Sheeran, The Grateful Dead, Megan Thee Stallion and The Beatles. The album has also been a huge success in Europe which sees the album charting the top 20 in Germany, Netherlands and multiple charts in the UK.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Don McLean debuts ‘American Pie’ lyric video for 50th anniversary

Don McLean’s 1971 masterpiece American Pie was released 50 years ago on October 24, 1971. Both the song “American Pie” went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent four weeks at there in the first two months of 1972. The album also went to No. 1 for three consecutive weeks in January 1972. In celebration of its 50th anniversary, UMe has created an official lyric video with McLean. The lyrics are sourced from what he considers the gospel, the original 1971 sheet music for the song down to the correct abbreviations and punctuation.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
techraptor.net

Halo MCC 20th Anniversary Cosmetics Revealed

A batch of Halo MCC 20th Anniversary cosmetics has been revealed for Halo: The Master Chief Collection, giving players a bunch of new goodies to celebrate the franchise's 20th anniversary. Halo: The Master Chief Collection is a wonderful bundle of a bunch of Halo games that players can pick up...
VIDEO GAMES
kuer.org

RadioWest 20th Anniversary: The Human Voice

RadioWest commemorated its 20th anniversary this week with a live show celebrating the human voice. If you couldn’t join us, don’t worry — we recorded the event. MIT Media Lab researcher and voice expert Rébecca Kleinberger was our guest. She joined us on-stage for a conversation about how our voices affect our identities, how we hear ourselves, the power of our inner voices, how our voices can connect us more deeply than our ideologies and — of course — why hearing ourselves in a recording can feel so uncomfortable. Tune in this Friday at noon and Saturday at 11 a.m. to hear the full interview.
themusicuniverse.com

Justin Moore announces Walmart exclusive ‘Greatest Hits’ vinyl package

Justin Moore has teamed up with Walmart for the exclusive red vinyl release of his forthcoming Greatest Hits album, due February 25, 2022 via The Valory Music Co. Chronicling Moore’s impressive career, the 13-track project features his 10 chart-topping singles alongside a handful of longtime fan-favorites, including “Bait a Hook” and “Backwoods.”
MUSIC
pcinvasion.com

Get the original 1999 Halo armor during the 20th anniversary celebration in TMCC

Microsoft and developer 343 Industries have been celebrating 20 years of Halo this year. The big birthday bash continues into Halo: The Master Chief Collection, with tons of themed goodies. The standout is clearly the original Halo armor, first seen in the 1999 game reveal, and you can get it while playing the multiplayer of Halo: TMCC.
VIDEO GAMES
AL.com

Now here’s an ‘80s hard-rock reunion done right

Phil Lewis and Tracii Guns each grew up as an only-child. Then, about 33 years ago, Lewis, a British singer, and Guns, an Angeleno guitarist, became each other’s musical brother. It began while making the hard-rock band L.A. Guns’ blazing 1988 self-titled debut, and deepened on now-classic 1989 sophomore LP “Cocked and Loaded” and prismatic 1991 disc “Hollywood Vampires.”
ROCK MUSIC
allmusic.com

10,000 Hz Legend [20th Anniversary Edition]

Eager to prove their songwriting smarts and knowledge of traditionalist pop on their sophomore work, French band Air pulled back slightly from the milky synth pop of their 1998 debut, Moon Safari. 10,000 Hz Legend is a darker work, just as contemplative and unhurried as its predecessor, but part of a gradual move from drifting, almost pastoral melancholia to a downright post-modern helplessness in league with Radiohead. Air are still tremendously effective producers, and have actually expanded their palate with a surprising array of pop instrumentation (acoustic guitars, flutes, pianos, a harmonica, harps, and many strings) to file alongside the countless trilling synthesizers and machine sequencers. The two lead-off tracks, "Electronic Performers" and "How Does It Make You Feel," are breathtaking productions that exploit the same robot-weariness tendencies that made "Sexy Boy" (from Moon Safari) an alternative hit. Still, those detached retro-vocoder treatments sound so much more passé in 2001 than when the duo first tried them out in 1996. Jason Falkner and Beck, a pair of equally hardworking slacker-pop icons, appear (respectively) on the next two tracks, the tongue-in-cheek single "Radio #1" and an excellent morning-after jam named "The Vagabond." Again, the production is stellar, but these find Air stranded between art rock and pop, caught in the trap of trying to make great pop music yet never sounding particularly studied or concerned about it. Falkner pops up again on "Lucky and Unhappy" and "People in the City," a pair of album standouts that subvert any pop inclinations with a raft of bridges and breakdowns among the layers of production. "Wonder Milky Bitch" is another precisely studied track, a haze of lunar-desert synth pop directly evocative of country-pop classicist Lee Hazlewood, and "Radian" brings Air back to the instrumental textures of their early work. Fans and involved listeners are definitely rewarded with increased dividends after multiple listens, but even they may wish for an album that harked back to the simpler days of the Premiers Symptomes EP and Moon Safari.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

U2 features Education Through Music in ‘Your Song Saved My Life’ video

Song featured on Sing 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. In advance of Sing 2, Illumination, Universal Pictures and Republic Records have joined forces with U2 to support nonprofit organization Education Through Music (ETM) — which provides music as a core subject for all children in under-resourced schools across North America. As part of this partnership, ETM figures prominently in the music video for the first release from the Sing 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, U2’s “Your Song Saved My Life.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

