Stranger Things Season 4 is on the way, but we've still got months to kill before we can return to Hawkins, Indiana or the Upside Down. We do know that the next season of the Netflix sci-fi epic will return in 2022, and with the new episodes taking place over spring break, we are willing to place our bets on an early 2022 premiere date at that. Still, it's already been over two years since we last checked in with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the rest of the Hellfire Club! Season 3 debuted on July 4, 2019, adding summer to the list of seasons that look good on Hawkins, Indiana. However, that third season ended with some big cliffhangers and a cryptic mid-credits scene that had us all theorizing about what comes next.

