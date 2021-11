High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is channeling Frozen in Season 3. A new teaser for the upcoming slate of episodes premiered during Disney+ Day. Fans were surprised to see that the popular animated feature would be providing some inspiration for one of the streaming platform's biggest hits. It's no secret that young viewers have really enjoyed the entire run of this show. There's already been multiple specials and a Disney Sing-a-long version of the episodes. So, imagine the kind of response to a modern classic becoming the focus of an entire season. Frozen mania has not let up. (Olaf has a new show on Disney+ in the spotlight today, in fact!) This could end up being the biggest season of High School Musical. Check out the teaser down below for the hints at the Frozen theme. (Are we going to talk about how Love Is An Open Door is really a villain song? Probably!)

