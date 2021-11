You probably know the exquisite pain that is holding for a customer service representative. The music plays over and over. Sometimes there's a recording saying, "your call is very important to us." Fortunately, if you have a Pixel phone, like the Pixel 6, that's no longer an issue. Google rolled out Hold for Me, a clever feature that will wait on hold for you and alert you when a representative answers on the other end. It's neat, and we'll show you how to use it!

