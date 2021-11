Everyone hold onto your hats, From Software is about to drop the long-awaited gameplay trailer for Elden Ring. Both the developer and publisher Bandai Namco have revealed that they will unveil the official gameplay trailer tomorrow on their official YouTube and Twitch channels at 7:00 AM PDT/10:00 AM EDT. Without a doubt one of the most anticipated releases, this gameplay trailer will easily be something that nearly everyone in the gaming community will be anticipating, almost as much as the title itself.

11 DAYS AGO