OnePlus announces the Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition priced at £499 (Rs 37,999)

By Jed John Ikoba
gizmochina.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnePlus has officially announced the well-publicized Pac-Man Edition of the Nord 2 smartphone. The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition isn’t going on sale right away, the company didn’t even reveal the image of the device but it launched a Pac-Man competition where winners will get to win the limited edition smartphone...

OnePlus Nord 2 Blasts yet again in India

[Update] Soon after the incident, OnePlus said, “We take such incidents seriously. Our team has reached out to the user and we are in process of collecting the details to investigate this further.”. The exact reason behind the blast is still a question and the company is yet to respond...
Digital Trends

You’ll have to imagine how fun the new OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man phone looks

OnePlus is up to its old promotional tricks again. It has announced a collaboration between it and the ever-popular Pac-Man video game franchise, resulting in the OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition smartphone. OnePlus’ marketing department is building anticipation in a frustrating way by telling us how we can win one of the new phones and promising early access codes to the online store if we’re unsuccessful, but not actually showing us the phone at all yet.
notebookcheck.net

OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition to come with a unique design and plenty of game-related content

OnePlus has unveiled the Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition, a custom version of the handset that the company announced earlier this year. According to a press release, the PAC-Man Edition contains several tweaks compared to the regular model, although many are software-based. Supposedly, the PAC-MAN edition will launch the following software embellishments on top of OxygenOS:
mobileworldlive.com

OnePlus hopes to a-maze with Pac Man device

Challenger brand OnePlus unveiled a special edition of its mid-range Nord 2 handset around the theme of Pac Man, featuring a range of software and design elements targeted at fans of the retro game. News of the forthcoming smartphone was revealed on the manufacturer’s consumer message board alongside related competitions...
TechRadar

Is OnePlus Nord 2 turning out to be the new Galaxy Note 7?

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 was considered an ill-fated smartphone. The device was recalled within days of a global launch as phones kept exploding. The South Korean company probed the matter and its lengthy findings revealed a culprit- overheating. Suddenly, we are witnessing a similar scenario with the OnePlus Nord 2, though it seems India-specific for now.
techworm.net

OnePlus Nord 2 Explodes Causing Severe Burn Injuries To Owner

In yet another instance of smartphone explosion, a user of OnePlus Nord 2 suffered severe burn injuries on his right thigh after it exploded in his pocket. This is the third instance of a OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone exploding ever since its launch in July in India this year. Suhit...
gizmochina.com

OPPO, OnePlus, Xiaomi, realme, Nokia will likely get Android 12 dynamic themes support

Dynamic theming introduced with Android 12 is easily one of the most significant UI upgrades Android has seen in years. The feature picks colors from the wallpaper and splashes them across the system UI and supported apps. Codenamed ‘monet’, it is currently exclusive to the Pixels and Google is yet to release the source code for it, but that’s set to change quite soon.
Tecno Pop 5C is an entry-level smartphone with Unisoc chipset, large bezels

Transsion Holdings subsidiary Tecno Mobile made its mark by launching feature phones and entry-level smartphone models. Since then the company has graduated to launching premium mid-range models and even flagship models. The company has now unveiled a new entry-level smartphone dubbed Tecno Pop 5C. The device features a rather outdated...
Samsung Galaxy A13 5G FCC certified, launch seems near

Samsung Galaxy A13 is likely to launch soon. The reason behind it is that it has bagged approval from the FCC authority in the US. The FCC listing confirms its marketing name, and it also reveals its charging capabilities. The below-shown image found in the FCC listing shows that the...
[Double 11 Sale] Best OnePlus Deals on Aliexpress

At this year’s AliExpress Double 11 sale, OnePlus products got a hefty discount across different categories. Right from the OnePlus 9 Pro to the OnePlus Watch, most of OnePlus’ devices were offered at discount, allowing shoppers to snap up high-quality products at their lowest prices. So let’s take a quick...
Samsung plans to ship 334 Million Smartphones in 2022 amidst chip shortage woes

A report has revealed Samsung’s plans for 2022 in the smartphone sector. The South Korean tech giant has set its objective to ship 334 million smartphone units worldwide. According to Samsung‘s plan, the company is gearing up to manufacture an impressive 285 million smartphone units in-house while outsourcing the production of 49 million units to its joint development manufacturers.
MediaTek is now the largest Smartphone SoC maker: CEO

While MediaTek and Qualcomm have been known rivals in the smartphone chipset market for many years now, the latter had always been the leader in the segment. But now, MediaTek has finally become the largest smartphone SoC maker this year. According to the Taiwanese chip maker’s CEO Rick Tsai, “We...
Xiaomi leads in phone sales during this year’s 11.11 shopping festival, Apple in second

Chinese tech powerhouse Xiaomi led in sales in this year’s Singles Day holiday sales on November 11th in China. According to the biggest Chinese online retailer, JD.com, Xiaomi sold more smartphones than other leading brands including Apple, Samsung, and even fast-rising Honor. The Singles Day shopping holiday holds on the date that is historically known as the World Armistice day 11/11, which is seen as a lucky day in Chinese tradition.
The only iPhone with a USB Type-C port has fetched its owner $86,000 through eBay

An enthusiast who modified an Apple iPhone X with a Type-C charging slot has managed to sell the device on eBay for a whopping $86,001. The Frankenstein creation was created by robotics student Ken Pillonel, who is studying for his Master’s degree in Robotics at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology. The auction for the device commenced November 1st but exploded last week, even reaching $1 million at one point (via iMore).
pocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Strategy is MORE Foldable, OnePlus 10 Pro CRAZY Price & more! (video)

Microsoft announces Windows 11 SE, Surface Laptop SE is the first laptop to run it. The official news today begin with Microsoft for the first time in a while. A couple of days ago the company announced Windows 11 SE which is essentially a stripped version of Windows 11 designed for education. This OS is made for running on low-end hardware meaning its built to compete with Chromebooks. Unlike Windows 10S this one won't come with the Microsoft Store pre-installed and will let you install third-party apps like Zoom or Chrome as they're claiming they want you to have a choice to work with what's best for you. Of course you do see some limitations like the lack of Snap Layouts and other features, limiting you to a single mode that places apps side by side. Microsoft's Surface SE is the first device running on Windows 11 SE and that one starts at 249 for 4 Gigs of RAM and 64 Gigs of storage which totally screams Chromebooks hold my beer. There's also devices coming from other companies like Dell, HP and more. So for those of you worried that your PC wouldn’t be able to run Windows 11, I wouldn't say this is ideal unless you're into Chromebooks but hey, it's an alternative.
