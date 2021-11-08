CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
From the Editor: Give us a Voice

By Ashleigh Fields
Hilltop
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntimidation and scare tactics do not place fear in the hearts of those who feel they are doing the right thing. When people speak up and speak out about what they believe to be injustice, help will come in the agent of spirited individuals to provide solace and solidarity....

marylandmatters.org

From the Editor: Nonprofit Journalism Thrives with your Support

One of the greatest hacks I’ve found since becoming an editor at Maryland Matters and a mother almost simultaneously are kids cartoons with no dialogue — just sounds and music. My daughter is distracted, and I can still take calls, watch hearings and carry on routine work responsibilities without a...
CHARITIES
Axios

New book gives voice to women in activism

Chicago political analyst and activist Rebecca Sive has worked with everyone from former Mayor Harold Washington to former Presidents Bill Clinton & Barack Obama. In her new book, called "Make Herstory Your Story: Your Guided Journal to Justice Everyday for Every Woman," Sive skips politics to focus on women in activism.
WASHINGTON, DC
Napa Valley Register

From the editor: Why the unusually crude language?

It would be fair to say the reaction to our story this week about plans to clear the homeless encampment known as “The Bowl” has been mixed. In the story, reporter Jennifer Huffman spoke with several residents she had gotten to know over the course of several stories about The Bowl. One man was particularly outraged by news of the forced closure, expressing his anger and despair in quite profane terms.
HOMELESS
Tennessee Tribune

Howard University Student Protesting Against Unsafe Dormitory Units

Since October 12th, about 50 or so students at Howard University have been encamped outside of the Blackburn University Center on campus protesting issues ranging from faculty and curriculum, to the primary concern drawing the most mainstream press—mold and mice in some of the student dormitories. For those unaware, Howard...
AGRICULTURE
sandiegomagazine.com

Letter from the Editor: Role Models

It’s an honor for all of us at San Diego Magazine to highlight the 12 women in this issue who are leaders in their fields, have made their way in male-dominated industries, are serving as mentors to the next generation, and are working to make our city better. Nancy Maldonado,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
boulderbeat.news

Letter from the editor: Ableism and an apology

My first local election as an independent journalist was in 2019. I was ruthless: My harsh profiles of city council candidates gained me a lot of fans and more than a few detractors (for lack of a better word to describe the folks who — perhaps rightfully — hold unfavorable opinions of my work).
BOULDER, CO
The Review

Letter from the editors: A look inside the Justice Issue

Justice — it’s a loaded word, and there is flexibility in how one chooses to define it. It could be a call to action in a fight for equality, an excuse for revenge or grounds for reward or punishment. Its complexity makes it an interesting word to explore further. We can ask ourselves, how does the idea of justice play out at the university? How does each individual, each group, each community choose to define it? And how does this definition change? Exploring these questions is the purpose of this issue.
SOCIETY
losaltosonline.com

Other Voices: My favorite giving fund

As we approach the season of giving, I want to tell you about my favorite charity. Many of you have heard this before, but it continues to impress me as a terrific idea. I refer to Books4Schools. B4S is a designated fund of the Friends of the Library of Los...
LOS ALTOS, CA
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
Washington Post

The artificial controversy over Biden and ‘Negro,’ explained

Overall, President Biden’s speech on Veterans Day was unremarkable. Presidents give solemn speeches with regularity, and the content is generally pretty predictable. And yet a controversy erupted anyway, pulled from the wispy ether like magic. The tumult centers on this passage:. “I’ve adopted the attitude of the great Negro —...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
doorcountydailynews.com

Letter to the Editor from an embarassed neighbor

I'm ashamed to say I live in a community where people call themselves Christians but treat others like dirt. I hope some reporter would be interested in this story enough to expose them. Three couples that have property on East Spring Lane in the Town of Egg Harbor have blocked...
EGG HARBOR, WI
chronicle99.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Should Not Be a Requirement for All Americans

As the country adjusts to life in a post-pandemic world, vaccine mandates have become a hotly contested issue. With the number of cases and hospitalizations rebounding across the country, New York City has become the first major city to require proof of vaccination to enter gyms, restaurants, theaters, and other indoor public places.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Independent Florida Alligator

Dear legislature: Give us a voice in redistricting

It is often said that if elections are when voters choose their politicians, then redistricting is when politicians choose their voters. In few places has the cheeky adage rang as true as it has in the state of Florida, where in 2015 the state Supreme Court was forced to strike down our congressional and state senate maps for being blatantly unconstitutional per the Fair Districts Amendments voters passed overwhelmingly in 2010.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

