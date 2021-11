CHINA GROVE — Clubs are back at Bostian Elementary School and they have a bit of new branding to boot. The regular club programs that help kids explore their interests started in 2019 but were put on hold last school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now they are back under the banner of EPIC Tuesdays, which stands for Explore Passions and Interests through Clubs.

CHINA GROVE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO