10 MAIN Russian fairy tales

My first exposure to the Cottingley Fairies was as a young boy, when I eagerly read about them in my book Vampires, Zombies, and Monster Men. Two young girls — who had been about the same age I was when I read about it — had taken a series of photographs between 1917 and 1920 showing themselves in the woods with little six-inch-tall winged fairies dancing around and posing with them. I always thought the pictures looked a little odd; the fairies seemed flat and white, compared to the shaded three-dimensional girls and forest foliage. However, the book also contained what was, to me, absolute proof that these photos did indeed show real fairy creatures: and that's that the experts at Kodak had examined the negatives, and found no evidence of fakery. I considered myself skeptical, but obviously (to me) a 10-year-old boy's skepticism means nothing against actual photographic experts from the Kodak company.

ANIMALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO