There are a lot of us out there who love to play video games. We have classics that we've revisited and reminisced over since childhood. Then there are the new releases that grace our feeds and storefronts throughout any given year. And there are the community of friends from childhood, friends from today, and friends from around the world who you've gotten to know on the battlefield, the football field, and in the arena. And after all of that, if you still feel like you want more from gaming — maybe get into development.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO