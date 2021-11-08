CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Watch Live: Three Defendants on Trial for the Murder of Slain Jogger, Ahmaud Arbery

By Leigh Egan
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ruZGa_0cq6p1Zr00

Three Georgia men are on trial for the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old killed in 2020 after the defendants allegedly chased him down and blocked him with their trucks.

Defendants Greg and Travis McMichael, along with William Roddie Brown, are facing degree-murder charges.

As CrimeOnline previously reported, Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski started her opening statement last week by referring to a short cellphone video clip that shows part of the attack on Arbery who was gunned down last year in a residential neighborhood in Brunswick.

“They assumed that he must have committed some crime that day,” Dunikoski said. “He tried to run around their truck and get away from these strangers, total strangers, who had already told him that they would kill him. And then they killed him.”

Arbery’s untimely death was unknown to the nation until the leaked video reached the masses on social media. The video, recorded by Bryan in February 2020, showed the fatal end of an incident in which Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael, chased Arbery in their pickup truck for several minutes around the Satilla Shores neighborhood before blocking him in.

The McMichaels suspected that Arbery was responsible for a string of break-ins in the neighborhood, although they had no proof of their claims, according to court documents.

Bryan, who also pursued Arbery in his vehicle, blocked Arbery with his truck from behind as the McMichaels circled around the block and stopped in front of the victim, court documents state.

Travis McMichael then got out of his truck, armed with a shotgun. A scuffle broke out and Travis McMichael ended up shooting Arbery three times.

Arbery, unarmed, died at the scene.

Check back for updates.

For the latest true crime and justice news, subscribe to the ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’ podcast.

Join Nancy Grace for her new online video series designed to help you protect what you love most – your children.

[Feature Photo: Ahmaud Arbery/Handout]

Comments / 0

Related
WXIA 11 Alive

Watch live | Trial in death of Ahmaud Arbery Day 2

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The trial in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery is set to resume Monday morning, the trial's second day of witness testimony. The trial began on Friday with opening statements by the prosecution and two of the three defense lawyers for the three men facing murder charges (the third cited a rule allowing him to present an opening statement after the prosecution closes its case.)
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
TheAtlantaVoice

Defendants in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder trial chased and killed him based on assumptions, prosecution says in opening statement

Prosecutors in the trial of three White men charged with the killing of Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery argued in opening statements Friday the defendants tracked down the 25-year-old, cornered and fatally shot him without evidence or knowledge Arbery had done anything wrong, despite saying they were attempting a citizen’s arrest. “We are here because of assumptions and driveway decisions,” prosecutor […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Grace
Fox News

Ahmaud Arbery murder trial begins after controversial jury selection

Opening statements began Friday in the murder trial of three White men charged in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, with a prosecutor telling jurors that faulty assumptions led them to chase down the 25-year-old Black man. Arbery's killing was largely ignored until a leaked cellphone video stirred outrage that deepened a national reckoning over racial injustice.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ahmaud Arbery death: Jury hears 911 calls made by two of the white men accused of murdering Black jogger

The jury in the trial of the three white men accused of murdering Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery has heard several 911 calls made by two of the suspects in the lead-up to the shooting.Prosecutors called Glynn County 911 center operations coordinator Cara Richardson to the stand on Wednesday to testify about accusations Gregory and Travis McMichael made in multiple 911 calls between July 2019 and February 2020.The McMichaels reported that there had been “a lot of break-ins” in the area and described seeing a Black male matching Mr Arbery’s description.In one call, Gregory McMichael is heard telling the dispatcher...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Defendants#Shooting#Jogger#Mcmichaels
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
thesource.com

[WATCH] Graphic Footage of Kyle Rittenhouse Shooting Released Before Trial Begins Tomorrow

Recently released graphic video of the Kyle Rittenhouse shooting shows how tensions grew the night he shot and murdered two men. Footage of the Wisconsin riot. which started out as a Black Lives Protest, shows how armed men from other towns came to ‘protect their community’. Adding aggression while armed, many white men were seen joining the protest that led to gun fire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Tennessee Gangster Disciples member known as ‘Creeper da Reeper’ convicted of killing murder witness

A gang enforcer and hitman who shot and killed a witness was convicted Wednesday of several offenses, including racketeering, the Justice Department said. Brandon Durell Hardison, who went by "Creep" and "Creeper da Reeper," was found guilty by a federal jury of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, causing death through the use of a firearm, murder of a witness to prevent communication to a law enforcement official regarding a federal offense, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Charleston Press

“Every mother’s worst nightmare,” Woman shot mother of two and kidnapped her 6-week-old boys right after the shooting, denied bond

Being a mother is something precious, but it also brings a lot of dedication, time and effort looking over the babies. Unfortunately, being a parent sometimes brings safety concerns and the victim in today’s case experienced that first-hand. According to police, the 23-year-old A. Montgomery is accused of shooting young...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN TV

‘God knows what you did’: Fiancée of West Side father killed after asking man to move car seeks justice

CHICAGO — The fiancée of a father of three shot and killed after asking a man to move his car on the West Side last week is seeking justice. Police said a 36-year-old man, later identified as Karl Washington, and another man started arguing in an alley in the 2600 block of North Mobile Avenue just before 10 p.m. Friday night. Washington was trying to park his car in his garage which was blocked by another vehicle.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Miami

Teen Suspect Wanted in Fatal I-595 Shooting is Famous R&B Artist's Son

The teen suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found on the side of Interstate 595 in Davie last month is the son of a famous R&B artist. Broward Sheriff's Office officials announced Wednesday that they're searching for 17-year-old Marcus Ramone Cooper in...
DAVIE, FL
CrimeOnline

CrimeOnline

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
2K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

CrimeOnline ushers in a new era of combatting crime and crime awareness. From the “Most Wanted” across the country to missing people and Amber Alerts, nationwide breaking crime news, sex offender registries, jail breaks, “caught-on-video,” tip lines and the newest, slickest consumer scams, CrimeOnline arms its audience with need-to-know information that not only allows them to protect themselves but also gather as a community – a crime-busting nation – to fight back. CrimeOnline was founded by renowned legal analyst Nancy Grace.

 https://www.crimeonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy