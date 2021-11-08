THE MAIN CHARACTER, Week 10: Whoever just played Purdue

Welcome to the weekly college football wrapup that recognizes this sport is about nothing but feelings, primarily about enjoying the bad ones suffered by people besides you.

It’s nothing but feelings, all the way down. Made-up polls determine which teams get the most attention and best postseason invites. Friendship clubs founded 100 years ago determine which teams get to call themselves “powers.” Recruiting is about the feelings of 17-year-old boys, and even head coaches can vanish because some booster gifted the wrong color BMW.

So the college football internet is a potent stew. One does not watch one’s team win and then log off. No. One must maximize the advantage, storming rivals whose teams did not win, because the actually impactful Feelings Market never stops fluctuating. And if one’s team loses, there’s always punching down on somebody who had a worse weekend. Almost always.

Let’s see which of this week’s cast members earned MAIN CHARACTER honors. Once again in this especially strange season, there were multiple valid candidates, along with some strong supporting players.

The College Football Playoff selection committee

From here on out, the sport’s designated heat sinks will be the central figures of every waking second. This post could probably become nothing but a running diary of everyone hating the committee’s weird ideas. But we’ll try to be judicious.

Mainly, know the public is always ready to unleash ruthless shaming of this variety on the shadowy council of game-watchers:

Fans of No. 6 Cincinnati might be a little quieter after their team needed one of the year’s goofiest endings to put away a mediocre Tulsa, but the point remains. Committee members, you signed up for this, and your name will be packed full of fart noises at a moment’s notice.

Stanford

For example, on Friday night, a glacial performance by a late-capitalist Stanford mostly had everyone mocking the committee for ranking Oregon up at No. 4, because Oregon lost a month ago to this unwatchable team.

Here’s one more example.

Minnesota

Why’d the Gophers rank No. 20 after losing to a really bad Bowling Green and beating nobody better than Purdue or Nebraska? The world may never know, because the Gophers’ first act as the No. 20 team was to lose to the mediocre Illinois.

So most of the hooting/hollering focused more on the committee for inflating the Gophers than on the Gophers themselves, other than the usual P.J. FLECK IS OVERRATED and/or P.J. FLECK IS UNDERRATED declarations that simmer around the clock.

Oh, and Illinois’ punter mocked Fleck’s “row the boat” brand by miming an oar snap. Most of the time, being mocked by the punter is a whole new low, but in the Big Ten West, punters are elder statespersons and religious leaders, so this can be considered a firm rebuke from on high.

Wake Forest

You’d think being the weekend’s second highest-ranked upset victim would mean scorn and derision, but nobody really wants to pick on the Power 5’s smallest school, still in the middle of maybe its best season ever. Mostly, we all had a good chuckle at the ACC possibly knocking the ACC out of the playoff during a non-conference game.

Arizona! And UNLV!

Every team in FBS has now gotten to celebrate at least one win this year, and we love to see it.

The Wildcats ended a 20-game losing streak, due in part to Cal’s COVID issues, but also due to far more GRITITUDE than a previously 0-8 team should be able to muster.

And the Rebels took advantage of getting to play fellow bad team New Mexico, easing away with a 31-17 win.

Everyone’s happy! Let’s keep the sweet vibes going! Let’s make fun of Liberty.

Liberty

After Ole Miss defeated former friend Hugh Freeze’s Flames, these Rebels joined in on the season’s social media trend: spicy tweets from the official account, both in reference to Freeze’s previous escapades.

Everyone loved the tweets! But then …

Ole Miss

… the Rebels deleted them. Athletic director Keith Carter and head coach Lane Kiffin apologized to their Liberty counterparts, Ian McCaw and Freeze, respectively. “Unfortunate” and “classless,” lamented the Rebel bosses. Ole Miss was then canceled online for surrendering to the woke Liberty mob.

Mississippi State

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the state, No. 17 MSU took a break from wondering why it was ranked (hello again to the committee, which lives rent-free in all of our heads every November) to lose to unranked Arkansas.

And you’re not gonna believe this, but MSU head coach Mike Leach found a way to single out a college student for his team’s failings.

Baylor

The No. 12 team lost to its unranked archrival, but based on the reaction, I don’t know if anyone outside Texas was fully aware Baylor was No. 12 anyway. But still!

But … speaking of Texas!

Texas

That was a fun five or so days, wasn’t it? When the only thing associated with Longhorn football was the monkey story? Anyway, now we’re back to focusing on the other thing about Longhorn football, which is that it’s bad.

And it’s been bad, for a really long time now, despite all the reasons it should be good.

Let’s also award a Tweet of the Week credit to this account for manifesting this exact scenario four months in advance:

But … speaking of teams that used to win championships and have no excuse not to compete for them all the time!

Florida

The Gators failed to cover the 19.5-point spread against South Carolina. Wait, that’s backward. Florida was favored by that many points, but lost by more than that many points. So it’s time for your regularly weekly layup line all over Florida’s coaching staff.

Washington

On paper, the Huskies had a decent week, making Oregon work for a late victory and so forth. But life is about more than paper.

The Monday before kickoff, head coach Jimmy Lake was asked about recruiting against the rival Ducks, which somehow inspired Lake to claim UW’s academics are considered more on par with Stanford’s.

Our battles are really – the schools that we go against are way more… have academic prowess, like the University of Washington. Notre Dame. Stanford. USC. We go with a lot of battles toe-to-toe all the way to the end with those schools. So I think that’s made up in your world. In our world we battle more academically prowess teams.

I don’t know either. All colleges are pretty good, but probably bad investments for most people, so just pick whichever one has sandwiches you like.

That “academic prowess” line was destined to backfire, and it sure did, when UW fired a snap outta the back of the end zone. I just demonstrated my own academic prowess with that one.

After the game, the University of Oregon’s twin leadership pillars joined in on the joke.

Meanwhile, Lake’s week remained busy, as he fired his offensive coordinator and drew criticism for a heated sideline scuffle.

At least there might be a solution here that makes everyone … well, not happy.

Kentucky

UK was ranked and lost to unranked Tennessee, but this was yet another example of a favorite nobody outside the region really cares to make fun of. Let’s just note a promise made and a promise kept.

Alabama

The Tide tried with all their might to lose to a cratered LSU, but managed to pull out Nick Saban’s least impressive victory since … I dunno, but it probably happened in 2007.

Otherwise, the online discourse focused on the following:

Alabama entered the day ranked No. 2 by the committee, which can be considered an injustice due to the Tide’s lack of wins over really good teams, or a sign that we’ve only had one great team so far, and everyone else is just filing in behind Georgia. Ohio State fans did a lot of projecting after their uninspiring win over Nebraska. Numerous Buckeyes made up a guy to be mad at, some fake media guy praising Bama’s ugly victory over LSU while calling Ohio State a big fraud. Here in reality, nobody praised Bama’s performance. Still, Bama might remain No. 2 for now, because it’s not like there’s a vastly better option. Ohio State has that transitive loss to late-capitalist Stanford, after all.

But at least Ohio State now has a chance to prove itself against the most powerful force in all of college football.

THE MAIN CHARACTER: Everyone who plays Purdue

Just two weeks ago, the unranked Boilermakers beat No. 2 Iowa (yes, Iowa was No. 2, and this is documented) and nearly made the Hawkeyes the Main Character. So when No. 3 Michigan State rolled into West Lafayette, Spartans head coach Mel Tucker made sure his team was aware of Purdue’s bizarre powers.

Welp.

That tweet slams together two different sword-guy movies, only one of which is about Spartans. Oh, are you upset about that? Of course you are. All Purdue does is upset people.

Almost literally! This is all Purdue does and all Purdue has ever done! There is so very little else about Purdue football worth remembering. Just decades and decades of being good enough to ruin people while almost never being good enough to be worth ruining. Purdue is perfect.

But it’s clear Purdue has been coasting for too long, getting to play only Big Ten teams with inflated records. It’s time we feed Purdue all the teams with inflated records.

How do the Boilermakers keep doing this? The exact same way as always! Flipping to page 900 of the playbook, giving the ball to the one guy nobody can cover (this guy used to be known as “Rondale Moore”), and waiting on you to goof up!

Purdue has become the country’s most important team, the point of pride for three teams that have managed to earn the weirdest of all quality wins, and the plastic-eyed specter on the horizon for all yet to test themselves against this otherwise average opponent.

Previously in THE MAIN CHARACTER

