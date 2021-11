The old Santa Monica Post Office on Fifth Street, which closed in 2013, is now an art space. For the coming months, New York-based gallerist Vito Schnabel will be presenting shows in the grand Depression-era structure, which has 15,000-square-feet of exhibition space. The 1938 Moderne-style building is currently owned by Alexander Dellal of U.K.-based Allied Commercial Exporters Ltd. (A.C.E.), which bought it in 2018 from David Ellison’s Skydance Media for $30 million. A.C.E. also owns the historic Venice Post Office, which it purchased in 2019 for $22 million, and is developing it for an undisclosed use; the building had previously been owned by...

