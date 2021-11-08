CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Cinematic Universe makes strides for Deaf awareness this November

By Alex Eubanks
themiamihurricane.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA first for the filmmaking juggernaut, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) introduced its first hearing-impaired character in Chloe Zhao’s “Eternals” in theatres on Nov. 5. Makkari, played by “The Walking Dead” alum Lauren Ridloff, is a primary member of Jack Kirby’s original groupings of the team. In Zhao’s first...

