CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Josh Allen proved the Manningcast curse is real with a very ugly loss to the Jaguars

By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O5wzy_0cq6i9Jm00

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning.

We tried to warn you, Buffalo Bills fans. And we even gave you bettors some really good advice that could have won you a pile of money.

What in the world am I talking about? The Manningcast curse, of course!

Last Tuesday my pal Chris Korman dove deep into the curse that has left its mark on this NFL season. Peyton Manning and Eli Manning have a great new show on select Monday nights this season where they hang out on ESPN2 and watch the Monday night game. I love the show and had a great talk with Eli about it a few weeks ago.

But this show is cursed!

Every current NFL player who has been a guest on the show – Travis Kelce, Russell Wilson, Rob Gronkowski, Matthew Stafford, and Tom Brady – have lost their very next game. Those are some very big names on good teams, too!

Now we can add another name to that list – Josh Allen.

The Bills QB had a good time talking with the Mannings during last week’s Giants-Chiefs game. They shared some laughs, talked about old times, and went on their merry ways.

But poor Josh Allen must not have known what that show had done to him. How could he? After all, he had a nice little trip to Jacksonville coming up where his then 5-2 Bills would likely have no problem beating the then 1-6 Jaguars, a team that hadn’t won on American soil since Week 1 of last year.

The poor guy never saw it coming.

Buffalo, of course, lost to the Jaguars yesterday, 9-6, in a game that was as ugly as that final score would make it seem. Allen and his offense didn’t score a TD in the game and he wasn’t even the best Josh Allen on the field yesterday – the Jags’ Josh Allen easily took home that honor.

A pro football team just can’t lose to Jaguars. Can’t happen. Can. Not. Happen. But it happened yesterday to Allen and the Bills and there are only two people to blame for this – Peyton and Eli, duh.

Listen, I love their show. But if you’re an agent out there repping a current player and the Mannings come calling about making an appearance on their show you need to do the right thing and yell PRANK CALL! PRANK CALL! into your phone and hang up immediately. Do not, under any circumstances, let those Manning brothers use their southern charm to get you to book your player on the show.

Do you want your player to be the next Josh Allen or Tom Brady or Russell Wilson? Of course you don’t! Well, of course you do but not like this. Not like this!

Run away from the Mannings. Don’t look them in the eyes. Don’t fall victim to their charm.

They are cursed!

Just ask Josh Allen. Well, Buffalo’s Josh Allen.

Quick hits: NFL Week 9 Awards… Bill Belichick’s amazing outfit… Chiefs give Love’s mom terrible seats… And more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AMZaw_0cq6i9Jm00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

– My Week 9 NFL Awards look back at all the fun stuff that happened Sunday, including Broncos fans SHOWING UP in Dallas.

– Bill Belichick wore an amazing outfit to yesterday’s game in Charlotte and quickly became a hilarious meme.

– NFL fans crushed the Chiefs for giving Jordan Love’s mom some really terrible seats at Arrowhead.

Saturday Night Live had fun making fun of Aaron Rodgers.

– NFL fans had lots of jokes about Joe Burrow’s terrible attempt of making a tackle after throwing an INT.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Josh Allen to appear on Monday Night Football’s Chiefs-Giants Manningcast

Josh Allen is headed for prime time TV tonight - but not as a quarterback playing in Monday Night Football. The Buffalo Bills star will be a guest on ESPN’s Manningcast, a simulcast of the game on ESPN2 featuring Peyton and Eli Manning. Allen is set to join the program for the third quarter of the game between the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Aaron Rodgers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PODCAST: Bills, Josh Allen ready to roll vs. Jaguars

The Bills Wire podcast is back to cover all things Buffalo Bills football over the course of the 2021 season. Host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary) is joined by managing editor Nick Wojton (@Nick_Wojton) once again. Ahead of facing the Jacksonville Jaguars, could Bills quarterback Josh Allen start pulling away in the...
NFL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Josh Allen Once Again Proves He Is Fan Favorite

We all know that the fans and Bills Mafia love our franchise quarterback Josh Allen but it seems he has a lot more fans. Just last week Josh Allen had the best-selling jersey in the entire county of Canada! Of course, he does have an advantage over many other NFL players because Buffalo is sometimes considered Canada-lite and there are plenty of Canadian citizens that are Buffalo Bills fans.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Cursed#American Football#Manningcast#Espn2#The Bills Qb#Giants Chiefs
newyorkupstate.com

Can Bills OL protect Josh Allen against Josh Allen and Jaguars? (4 things to watch)

The Buffalo Bills will look for their sixth win of the season when they head to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars. On paper, the matchup heavily favors the Bills. Buffalo features the NFL’s highest scoring offense (32.7 PPG) and top defense (15.6 PPG). The Jaguars are the near the bottom of the league in both of these areas. Jacksonville has a bottom-five offense (17.6 PPG) and bottom-five defense in terms of points allowed (29.0 PPG).
NFL
Big Cat Country

Jaguars DE Josh Allen makes history during first half vs. Bills

Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen made history on Sunday vs. the Buffalo Bills, sacking Bills quarterback Josh Allen. That marked the first time an NFL player sacked a QB with the same first and last name. Allen now has 5.5 sacks on the year. The Jaguars head into halftime all...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Jaguars: Josh Allen becoming the impact pass rusher the team envisioned

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2019 first-round draft pick displayed his potential in Sunday’s win over the Bills. On Sunday, edge defender Josh Allen showed why he was worthy of a top ten selection in the 2019 NFL Draft. The former Kentucky Wildcat wreaked havoc against his Buffalo Bills counterpart, Josh Allen, and showed the Jaguar organization that his potential isn’t just a figment of their imagination.
NFL
Fox News

Josh Allen sacks, intercepts Josh Allen during Bills-Jaguars game

Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen made the most of his opportunities against Bills quarterback Josh Allen during their matchup in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon. Jacksonville’s Allen made three crucial plays against the Bills and made NFL history along the way. He came away with a sack on a second-and-10 play late in the second quarter, making it the first time a player sacked a quarterback with the same name since the NFL started recording sacks as a statistic in 1982.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bills at Jaguars how to watch: TV, streaming odds, prediction as Josh Allen looks to lead Buffalo to 6-2 start

A quarter-century ago, the Jaguars pulled off an all-time upset win over the Bills in the AFC wild card round. For the modern day Jaguars to win this Sunday, It would take an upset of even greater proportions. While the Jaguars are 1-6 under first-year head coach Urban Meyer, the Bills are 5-2 and looking to further their 1.5-game lead over the Patriots in the AFC East division standings.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
91K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy