Josh Allen proved the Manningcast curse is real with a very ugly loss to the Jaguars

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning.

We tried to warn you, Buffalo Bills fans. And we even gave you bettors some really good advice that could have won you a pile of money.

What in the world am I talking about? The Manningcast curse, of course!

Last Tuesday my pal Chris Korman dove deep into the curse that has left its mark on this NFL season. Peyton Manning and Eli Manning have a great new show on select Monday nights this season where they hang out on ESPN2 and watch the Monday night game. I love the show and had a great talk with Eli about it a few weeks ago.

But this show is cursed!

Every current NFL player who has been a guest on the show – Travis Kelce, Russell Wilson, Rob Gronkowski, Matthew Stafford, and Tom Brady – have lost their very next game. Those are some very big names on good teams, too!

Now we can add another name to that list – Josh Allen.

The Bills QB had a good time talking with the Mannings during last week’s Giants-Chiefs game. They shared some laughs, talked about old times, and went on their merry ways.

But poor Josh Allen must not have known what that show had done to him. How could he? After all, he had a nice little trip to Jacksonville coming up where his then 5-2 Bills would likely have no problem beating the then 1-6 Jaguars, a team that hadn’t won on American soil since Week 1 of last year.

The poor guy never saw it coming.

Buffalo, of course, lost to the Jaguars yesterday, 9-6, in a game that was as ugly as that final score would make it seem. Allen and his offense didn’t score a TD in the game and he wasn’t even the best Josh Allen on the field yesterday – the Jags’ Josh Allen easily took home that honor.

A pro football team just can’t lose to Jaguars. Can’t happen. Can. Not. Happen. But it happened yesterday to Allen and the Bills and there are only two people to blame for this – Peyton and Eli, duh.

Listen, I love their show. But if you’re an agent out there repping a current player and the Mannings come calling about making an appearance on their show you need to do the right thing and yell PRANK CALL! PRANK CALL! into your phone and hang up immediately. Do not, under any circumstances, let those Manning brothers use their southern charm to get you to book your player on the show.

Do you want your player to be the next Josh Allen or Tom Brady or Russell Wilson? Of course you don’t! Well, of course you do but not like this. Not like this!

Run away from the Mannings. Don’t look them in the eyes. Don’t fall victim to their charm.

They are cursed!

Just ask Josh Allen. Well, Buffalo’s Josh Allen.

Quick hits: NFL Week 9 Awards… Bill Belichick’s amazing outfit… Chiefs give Love’s mom terrible seats… And more.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

– My Week 9 NFL Awards look back at all the fun stuff that happened Sunday, including Broncos fans SHOWING UP in Dallas.

– Bill Belichick wore an amazing outfit to yesterday’s game in Charlotte and quickly became a hilarious meme.

– NFL fans crushed the Chiefs for giving Jordan Love’s mom some really terrible seats at Arrowhead.

– Saturday Night Live had fun making fun of Aaron Rodgers.

– NFL fans had lots of jokes about Joe Burrow’s terrible attempt of making a tackle after throwing an INT.