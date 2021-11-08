CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are the Seahawks in perfect waiver wire position to grab Odell Beckham Jr?

By Charles Curtis
 7 days ago
I’m going to just stick this up front regarding whether Odell Beckham Jr. will be claimed off waivers on Monday or not: Per USA TODAY Sports’ Mike Jones, “It’s expected [Beckham] will pass through waivers unclaimed and then hit free agency, where he will receive the opportunity to sign with the team of his choosing.”

Jones also reports the Seattle Seahawks “have shown strong interest” in the wideout and Russell Wilson is pushing for the signing.

But! What if they bypass the whole process and claim him?

First off, the Seahawks have the cap room to take on his contract:

Second, it feels like they’re among the teams to watch in the waiver order.

I can’t see teams through the Giants claiming him, given that they’re mostly rebuilding or have a good group of receivers when healthy. The Eagles could do it, but would Beckham be OK with that?

That brings us to the Seahawks at No. 9.

Hmm. Stay tuned.

