11/8 – Rob Knight’s “Cold Start” Monday Morning Forecast

By Rob Knight
wxxv25.com
 7 days ago

High pressure in the upper/mid-levels will remain the driving force of the short term forecast period. Much of the workweek remains a temperature forecast as surface high pressure keeps any rain potential out of the area through...

www.wxxv25.com



WVNT-TV

Cold and Windy to Start Monday

Today, any remaining snow showers along the mountains and their western slopes will come to an end quickly this morning. But that doesn’t mean the morning commute will be completely clear. Frigid temperatures overnight could lead to patchy black ice in some places, notably in the mountains who saw the most from this passing system. Gusty winds also continue this morning and will take most of the day to quiet down, keep in mind this will make it feel much colder than it actually is so bundle up heading out the door! Highs in the 30s, lows in the 20s.
ENVIRONMENT
wxxv25.com

11/14 – Brantly’s “Chilly” Sunday Night Forecast

A weak cold front will pass over the forecast area tonight and will be followed by building surface high pressure over our region into Monday. Clear skies and dry conditions will prevail into Monday afternoon. Lows tonight will be slightly warmer in the upper 30s to lower 40s along and north of the I-10 corridor, while readings along the coast should range in the mid 40s to around 50 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
WAFF

Monday Morning Forecast

COLD start to your Monday with temps in the 30s but feeling like the 20s. No issues with visibility this morning, so no extra time is needed to get to your destination this AM. Bundle up this morning! Layers are a must and cover those extremities. Temperatures will slowly warm...
ENVIRONMENT

#Cold Start#Temperature
conchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, November 15th

To start off our Monday morning, we are looking to have temperatures in the 40s. Skies will continue to be on the clear side and winds will be calm. As we continue to get closer to the afternoon hours, we will still see plenty of sunshine, with sunrise at 7:11. Winds will continue to remain on the calm side, then pick up a bit from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Temperatures will increase to the 70s by the top of the noon hour. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, which could tie record highs in some cities and break records in others. Winds will pick up for a brief moment around the middle of the afternoon, coming from the south around 10-15 mph, then be back on the light side around 5-10 mph. Skies will continue to be on the clear side. Going into the evening hours, we are looking to have clear skies. Temperatures will only drop to the 50s for low and winds will continue to come from the south up to 15 miles per hour. Tomorrow, winds are looking to be coming from the south still, with speeds up to 20 miles per hour expected. Temperatures will only reach the upper 70s to low 80s, so a bit cooler than today. We could see a mix of sun and clouds for this Wednesday, with temperatures in the 80s for highs. A cold front will move through the region in the late afternoon, dropping our overnight lows to the 30s and 40s for the Concho Valley. Temperatures will only reach the 50s for highs on Thursday, making it a bit cooler than usual. Then we will be in the 60s and 70s for the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend. Rain showers look like this could develop around the noon hour on Sunday of this next weekend, but this could easily adjust as we get closer to the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
KGET 17

Kevin’s Monday Forecast 11/15/21

Dense fog this morning all around the Valley. We have issued a Dense Fog Advisory until noon. Drive with extreme caution and give yourself plenty of time when heading out today. We should see mostly sunny skies by afternoon. Chief Forecaster Kevin Charette.
ENVIRONMENT
Ozarks First.com

Monday, November 15 Morning Forecast

High pressure has been in control over the weekend and has brought a gorgeous but chilly stretch of weather to the Ozarks. That area of high pressure is moving away at the surface with an upper-level ridge building across the Plains today. A southwesterly wind will prevail as a result which will make for a milder start to the workweek. Highs this afternoon will surge back into the mid and upper 60s under mainly sunny skies. Temperatures continue to warm as we progress into our Tuesday with conditions looking unseasonably mild. Afternoon readings will be nearly 20° above average for this time of the year, topping out in the mid-70s. A stronger SW wind will develop too, which will keep the warmer air streaming into the viewing area. The breeze will be sustained around 15-25 mph with gusts a little higher than that. This stronger flow is coming in ahead of a cold front which is slated to move through the region Thursday. This boundary also brings the chance for more moisture with showers on the table Wednesday afternoon. As the front continues to slide off to the southeast into the wee hours of our Thursday, winds quickly turn around from the northwest. Cooler air will then filter back into the Upper Midwest with highs tumbling into the mid and upper 40s Thursday afternoon. We’ll see lots of sunshine though as drier air takes back over. High pressure keeps its hold over the area through the end of the workweek with temps staying seasonably cool on Friday. Another cold front looks to move toward us by Saturday and we could see a shower or two but chances aren’t looking impressive as of now. We’ll see a bit more cloud cover as this disturbance move in too with highs in the low to mid-50s both Saturday and Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
WIBW

Monday forecast: A warm start to the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Enjoy these next 2 days with unseasonably mild temperatures before a cold front Tuesday night brings highs back down to near or slightly below average. It’s going to be a pretty quiet week with mainly dry conditions. The only rain chance in the 8 day is Tuesday night with a cold front but it looks to mainly affect areas along and east of HWY 75 meaning most spots will likely stay dry. After Tuesday night there is a slight chance of rain this weekend but it’s still too low of a chance to officially put in the 8 day.
TOPEKA, KS
fox5atlanta.com

Monday morning weather forecast

Some Georgians experienced the coldest temperatures so far this season over the weekend. Now, we're on the upswing through midweek.
ENVIRONMENT
cbslocal.com

New York Weather: CBS2’s 11/15 Monday Afternoon Forecast

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, cold and blustery with a slight chance of showers. Expect highs in the upper 40s with feels like temps in the low 40s and 30s much of the day. Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold and blustery. Temps will fall into the 30s again with feels like temps in the low 30s and 20s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KEYT

Monday morning forecast November 15th

Temperatures are falling across the region, making Monday feel a bit more seasonal. The coast will be in the 70s and interior in the 80s. The day will be bright with weak offshore flow, but the marine layer will head back by night with onshore flow. The ridge of high pressure is also flattening as a strong storm moves into the Pacific Northwest.
ENVIRONMENT
wxxv25.com

11/15 – Rob Knight’s Monday Morning “Quiet Start” Forecast

Under the influence of the high pressure, today and Tuesday will bring sunny skies and light winds as highs/lows each day becoming a few degrees warmer than previous days. Thursday, an upper level disturbance is expected to move through the northeast coast of the US, which will help enhance some rain chances for our area. Easterly to southeasterly surface winds will help to enhance moisture and warm air advection into the area, which will also enhance lifting in the environment for showers and a few t-storms. As a result, coastal areas will see the best chances of more widespread, but efficient rainfall on Thursday. Thunder does not look to be a big concern either, but one or two lightning strikes will be possible, especially near marine areas.
ENVIRONMENT
fortwaynesnbc.com

Cold Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The wintry weather of the past weekend continues this Monday though fortunately flurries are not in the forecast. After starting the morning with temperatures in the low 30s and wind chills in the low 20s, colder air will fill in through the afternoon, keeping conditions cold and wintry. Highs will only reach the upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wxxv25.com

11/15 – Rob Knight’s “Sunny & Warmer” Afternoon Forecast

Today and Tuesday will bring sunny skies and light winds as highs/lows each day becoming a few degrees warmer than previous days. Thursday, an upper level disturbance is expected to move through the northeast coast of the US, which will help enhance some rain chances for our area. Easterly to southeasterly surface winds will help to enhance moisture and warm air advection into the area, which will also enhance lifting in the environment for showers and a few t-storms. As a result, coastal areas will see the best chances of more widespread, but efficient rainfall on Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT

