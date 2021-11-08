Chiefs stock watch: Which players impressed during Week 9

The Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Green Bay Packers without their leader Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. The Chiefs defense performed admirably, holding Green Bay scoreless through three quarters, eventually securing a 13-7 victory in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.

The Chiefs’ offense struggled to find a consistent groove and relied heavily on the defense. Here’s a look at how the stock is trending for some players after Week 9.

Stock Up: Travis Kelce

Kelce finally reached the endzone for the first time in almost a month and made clutch receptions throughout the game to extend drives. The All-Pro tight end bounces back from his worst game of the season last week with a more common strong performance. He ended Sunday with five catches for 68 yards and a touchdown, he eclipsed 50 receptions on the season marking the 8th-straight year with at least 50 catches.

Stock Up: Tyrann Mathieu

Mathieu has recently had his name in the press for his frustrations but puts that energy to good use in a masterful performance against the Packers. The veteran safety was an intimidating presence in the secondary against Jordan Love and recorded a rare sack. The 11-yard sack is Mathieu’s first of the season, third since joining the Chiefs, and tenth in his career.

Stock Up - Harrison Butker

Butker continues to grow his legend as one of today’s most prolific kickers with another outstanding performance. In the victory, the Chiefs kicker connected on two field goals, including a 55-yard attempt to end the first half. The kick was his 16th career attempt of 50+ yards, the second-most in franchise history.

Stock Down - Daniel Sorensen

Sorensen’s defensive mishaps are growing weekly, with another noticeable mistake putting him on our stock down list for a second consecutive week. The veteran defensive back was the victim of the Packers’ only score of the night whiffing on a tackle attempt of wide receiver Allen Lazard. The Chiefs are committed to Sorensen because of his longtime experience with the team, but he needs a big game before this season is over.