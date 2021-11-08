CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs stock watch: Which players impressed during Week 9

By Ed Easton Jr.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wqfzH_0cq6gEQu00

The Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Green Bay Packers without their leader Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. The Chiefs defense performed admirably, holding Green Bay scoreless through three quarters, eventually securing a 13-7 victory in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.

The Chiefs’ offense struggled to find a consistent groove and relied heavily on the defense. Here’s a look at how the stock is trending for some players after Week 9.

Check it out:

Stock Up: Travis Kelce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ssqR3_0cq6gEQu00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kelce finally reached the endzone for the first time in almost a month and made clutch receptions throughout the game to extend drives. The All-Pro tight end bounces back from his worst game of the season last week with a more common strong performance. He ended Sunday with five catches for 68 yards and a touchdown, he eclipsed 50 receptions on the season marking the 8th-straight year with at least 50 catches.

Stock Up: Tyrann Mathieu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dj6r3_0cq6gEQu00
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Mathieu has recently had his name in the press for his frustrations but puts that energy to good use in a masterful performance against the Packers. The veteran safety was an intimidating presence in the secondary against Jordan Love and recorded a rare sack. The 11-yard sack is Mathieu’s first of the season, third since joining the Chiefs, and tenth in his career.

Stock Up - Harrison Butker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MmBYk_0cq6gEQu00
AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Butker continues to grow his legend as one of today’s most prolific kickers with another outstanding performance. In the victory, the Chiefs kicker connected on two field goals, including a 55-yard attempt to end the first half. The kick was his 16th career attempt of 50+ yards, the second-most in franchise history.

Stock Down - Daniel Sorensen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AOLJn_0cq6gEQu00
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Sorensen’s defensive mishaps are growing weekly, with another noticeable mistake putting him on our stock down list for a second consecutive week. The veteran defensive back was the victim of the Packers’ only score of the night whiffing on a tackle attempt of wide receiver Allen Lazard. The Chiefs are committed to Sorensen because of his longtime experience with the team, but he needs a big game before this season is over.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Danica Patrick Now

With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers making headlines this week for some not-so-great reasons, many have taken to social media to discuss his ex-girlfriends. Rodgers, who is currently engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, had some notable relationships with actress Olivia Munn and race car driver Danica Patrick. The Packers...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers running back lost for the season

The Green Bay Packers received some terrible news on Friday morning. Running back Kylin Hill is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The gruesome injury happened on a kickoff return collision with running back Jonathan Ward, and both players were carted off the field.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Officially Announce Notable Quarterback Signing

With Aaron Rodgers set to miss at least one game, the Green Bay Packers officially signed Blake Bortles to their practice squad on Thursday. Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, spent part of this past offseason with Green Bay. He last played in an NFL regular season game with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
wearegreenbay.com

One arrested, one ejected from Sunday’s Packer game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people did not get to enjoy the Green Bay Packers’ 14 point victory over the Washington Football Team inside of Lambeau Field on Sunday. According to the Green Bay Police Department, only one person was arrested and one was ejected from Sunday’s Packer game. There was no information provided as to the reason for the ejection/arrest.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

NFL World Is Pretty Stunned By Packers vs. Seahawks

Lambeau Field is playing host to a big-time NFL matchup on Sunday evening, as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are taking on Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. Rodgers and Wilson, who are both making their respective returns from previous absences, are arguably two of the top three quarterbacks in the game.
NFL
Popculture

Aaron Rodgers Reacts to Pete Davidson's 'SNL' Spoof of Packers QB

Pete Davidson spoofed Aaron Rodgers in last week's episode of SNL. And when the Green Bay Packers quarterback was asked about it on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, he didn't seem too happy about it. Davidson was making light of Rodgers admitting that he didn't receive the COVID-19 vaccine despite telling reporters he was "immunized" over the summer. Pat McAfee showed a photo of Davidson as Rodgers on a graphic during the show.
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travis Kelce#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Green Bay Packers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Aaron Rodgers News

For the Green Bay Packers fans wondering when star quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return to the team, wonder no longer. On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed Rodgers has been symptom-free following his positive test for COVID-19. As a result, he’ll be activated before Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers becoming a bigger nightmare for non-Aaron Rodgers reason

The Green Bay Packers will go as far as where Aaron Rodgers takes them. That’s the most acceptable truth about the Packers over the past several years. It still remains as a proverbial chant among Packers fans, but at least one area of Green Bay’s game is starting to transform the team into a scarier threat for the rest of the NFL: their defense. To be precise, we are talking about the Packers’ ability to contain opposing wide receivers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs vs. Giants preview: 4 things to watch in Week 8

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off of one of their worst losses since Andy Reid arrived as head coach of the team back in 2013. It’s hard to expect that they’ll do anything less than respond and perform better on “Monday Night Football” against the New York Giants in Week 8. Will the bright lights of prime time provide an opportunity for this team to get back on track or will they simply bring more attention to this team’s deficiencies?
NFL
chatsports.com

Packers vs. Chiefs: 3 key matchups to watch in Week 9

Maybe one day we will get to see Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes go head-to-head. Mahomes missed the first opportunity in 2019 due to a knee injury. Two years later, Rodgers is now the one not suiting up after testing positive for COVID-19. Unfortunately, this historic matchup will have to wait as the Green Bay Packers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9. Green Bay hopes to extend their 7-game win streak, but they will have to do it without their starting quarterback.
NFL
FanSided

3 players Packers must shut down vs. Chiefs in Week 9

When the 2021-2022 NFL schedule was announced, I was looking forward to the matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs because they’re two of the “powerhouses” in the league. Also, it was supposed to be the first time that Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes got to face off in a game.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
91K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy