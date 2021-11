It's been a nuts 24 hours for Washington Football, but at the end of it we know one thing, and one thing only - John Donovan has been relieved of his duties. The man hired by Washington Head Coach Jimmy Lake to create and run a pro-style offensive attack has been let go 13 games into his tenure, replaced by Junior Adams - who will take over Donovan's playcalling duties - and Payton McCollum, who will coach the quarterbacks.

