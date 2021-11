Canelo pushing him was 'a rookie move' says Caleb Plant. John Dennen reports from Las Vegas. SOONER or later for Caleb Plant it will become a question of belief. For year after year Canelo Alvarez, his opponent on Saturday at the MGM Grand, has been operating at the highest level, fighting the biggest names in the sport time after time. Plant has impressed during his own rise and has become the super-middleweight ranked second in world boxing. But Canelo already has a legacy. Plant is trying to make one and in this fight he will be crossing a threshold. He has never fought anyone like Canelo Alvarez before. Plant’s experience, so far, is not comparable to the great Mexican’s. There will come a point where the man from Ashland, Tennessee, will simply have to have faith in himself that he can deliver against the best the sport today has to offer.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO