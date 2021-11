LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez didn’t callously claim recently that Ryan Garcia is “wasting” his talent. The measured Mexican icon issued his opinion of Garcia’s career publicly to serve as “constructive criticism” of his stablemate, in hopes of motivating the former WBC interim lightweight champion once he recovers from recent surgery on his fractured right hand. Alvarez surprised some within the boxing community by openly admonishing Garcia during a recent interview with Complex, but he didn’t backtrack from anything he told that website when asked about his quotes following his “grand arrival” at MGM Grand on Tuesday for his super middleweight title unification fight against Caleb Plant on Saturday night.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO